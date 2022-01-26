He is playing the Africa Cup and hired a double to take an exam for him: the incredible confession of the detainee

Striker Mostafa Mohamed plays for Galatasaray in Turkey (Getty Images)

egyptian soccer player Mostafa Mohamed currently dispute the African Cup of Nations (CAN) in Cameroon and this week he had to take an exam at the university where he is studying in his country. Since it was impossible for him to introduce himself, the player asked another person to do it for him and was discovered.

A person in charge of cairo university institute, where Mohamed is enrolled, he realized that the student who introduced himself with his name was not the 24-year-old forward of the Galatasaray, but a diploma in Literature. Therefore, he immediately filed a complaint.

The young detainee quickly confessed and explained that he was doing it to “help a friend,” according to information published by state media. Even if, An investigation will seek to discover if this man actually charged money to replace the athlete.

In the social networks of the most populous country in the Arab world, where soccer is the king sport, Internet users commented and joked about the incident. “The Ministry of Higher Education, the 100 million Egyptians and all football fans in Africa know that Mostafa Mohamed is in Cameroon, he is the most idiotic fraud of the century!” one of them wrote on Facebook.

The trap did not stop there: in his confession, the detainee, whose identity was not revealed, said that it was not the first time he had replaced the footballer: “I already passed three exams” instead of Mostafa Mohamedhe told the prosecutor. This statement exposes the strategy of the striker, who could now be expelled from the university. In addition, he questions his entire performance throughout his studies.

So far, the man who works in the Galatasaray from Turkey and that is in the sights of Sevilla of Spain has not commented on this. The Egyptian national team must face on Wednesday Ivory Coast for the round of 16 of the Africa Cup and in case of advancing it will collide with the winner of the cross between Morocco Y Malawi which will take place on the same day.

Mostafa Mohamed He is one of the best soccer players in his country. Emerged from the quarry of Zamalek, spent several years on loan in different teams of the Egyptian Premier League and In the last two seasons he has settled in the Turkish team, where he has scored 14 goals in 44 games. His outstanding performances have caused his last name to sound in the corridors of the Sanchez Pijuan since Sevilla could hire him in the middle of this year for the 2022/23 campaign for a figure close to USD 6.5 million.

