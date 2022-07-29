“He is stuck at Betis”: president of SC Braga confirmed the signing of Diego Lainez

(Photo: Instagram/diego_lainez)

It’s a matter of hours for it to become official: the Mexican midfielder Diego Lainez will leave Real Betis from Spain to sign for the Sporting Club de Braga of the First League of Portugal.

This was confirmed this Thursday by the same president of the Portuguese club, Antonio Salvadorin an interview with Canal 11where he explained that the operation was traced in a year with a purchase option for 7 million euros.

And it is that the 22-year-old player is looking for a team with which he can have more minutes on the pitch to enter the final list Mexican team and reach the World Cup with rhythm Qatar 2022 to be held in November this year.

“He is a great talent in Mexican and world soccer. It was constant work, negotiating with the player for two months. He really liked the project, he knows that he is stuck at Betis. Today we take out a loan with a purchase option, we finalize it today”

(Photo: Instagram/sportingclubdebraga)

“The clause is 7 million euros, but it cost Betis 14 million three years ago. He is one of the greatest talents in world football. I hope no one leaves. If he leaves, someone will have to come in, ”he concluded.

The SC Braga is one of the protagonists of Portuguese footballbelow SL Benfica, Sporting CP and FC Porto.

The team led by Arthur Georgewith a value of just over 110 million euros, according to Transfermarkethas among its showcases two leagues and three Portuguese cups.

Among its most outstanding players are: the extreme left Ricardo Horta (Portugal), the containment Al Musrati (Libya) and striker Abel Ruiz (Spain).

Soccer Football – Europa League – Round of 16 First Leg – S.C. Braga v AS Monaco – Estadio Municipal de Braga, Braga, Portugal – March 10, 2022 General view inside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

His stadium is Municipality of Bragawith capacity for 30 thousand 286 attendeesand is characterized by being built in the middle of a mountainous area.

diego is the second mexican that Braga has in its ranks, since in the “B” team he is also Eugenio Pizzutowho arrived from Lille in France six months ago and with whom he has been active.

In addition, between 2011 and 2013, the former athlete Edson Rivera he defended his colors and then returned to Santos Laguna.

Soccer Football – Europa League – Group G – Celtic v Real Betis – Celtic Park, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain – December 9, 2021 Celtic’s Liel Abada in action with Real Betis’ Diego Lainez REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

A few days ago the Heliopolitan team traveled to the Netherlands to face PSV Eindhoven. In said expedition the Mexican was not summoned, because he does not enter into the plans of the technical director Manuel Pellegrini.

In addition to Betis, the Almeria was also one of the teams that wanted the services of Diegobut it was the Primeira Liga club that became the attacking midfielder.

Although Lainez has not shone with the Seville squad, where he has scored only 4 goals and three assists in 72 games, he was a key player in 2021 for Mexico to get the bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

KEEP READING:

This is how the Puebla club presented Jozy Altidore as its reinforcement for the 2022 Opening

Liga MX: what is known about the initiative that would prohibit the sale of alcohol in stadiums

Guadalajara linked five games without victory in the Apertura 2022; Querétaro tied at the last minute