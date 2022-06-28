“He is suffering a lot”: the president of Barcelona gave details of Piqué’s state of mind after the separation from Shakira

I hammered with Shakira in a celebration after winning the Copa del Rey with Barcelona. And Joan Laporta, the president who came out to support him

After the separation after 12 years of relationship with Shakira, Gerard Piqué was in the eye of the storm. It is that the Barcelona defender is the one who was identified as guilty of the breakup: European media indicate that the artist proved that she was unfaithful to him by hiring detectives. From there, the versions about the intense nightlife of the defender intensified (with Riqui Puig, a teammate in the Blaugrana team, as a squire) and even transcended some of the tricks he used to avoid being captured by the camera lenses from the paparazzi.

In that context, Joan Laporta, president of the institution in which the central marker is a reference, sought to put into words the moment the footballer is going through. “Piqué is suffering a lot. As much as we imagine in our imagination we have players with fame, money and everything we like, but they are people and Piqué is a great human being. He is one of the captains, he is very lucky and has given us a lot as a team, “he said in statements collected Faces y Hola.

“Although he has gone through circumstances that are not pretty at all, with young children (there are two of them, Milan and Sasha, aged 9 and 7), Piqué deserves all the support and love of the fans. Do not listen to the news that tries to show him as a frivolous man, without feelings, who does not feel anything. I am lucky to know him and to have treated him as a person. He is an extraordinary person who is suffering. And we have to help him”, completed the manager.

The size of the earthquake also had consequences for Piqué’s sports career, who also earns income from his company, Kosmos. A few weeks ago, Xavi HernandezBarsa coach and former teammate of Gerard, met with the defender and would have indicated that he will no longer be considered “undisputed starter”.

In the same conclave, the former midfielder would have internalized the defender’s personal situation and how the separation impacted his spirit and motivation, because he could only be useful to the team “100%”. And he would have warned him that for this his extra-sports life had to be “ordered”.

Why this remark? Because in Barcelona they point out that Gerard is “out of control” after the breakup. “He is spending indecent amounts of money in nightclubs and restaurants until the wee hours of the morning,” declared the paparazzi Jordi Martín in dialogue with the program socialite of the Chanel Telecinco.

“It varies depending on the day, but from what they tell me, at least 2,000 euros each day, from 2,000 euros and up, but of course, those amounts for Gerard Piqué are laughable,” he added. The defender would have accepted the conditions imposed by the counselor to fight for a position, including the fact of reducing his salary.

But in Spain they also assure that he would have maintained an interdict with Joan Laporta, who had taken him as a man of consultation in the first stages of his new management at the head of the institution.

The journalist Xavier Valls revealed that in a meeting they held, the leader would have informed him that they would sign a top-level central defender. The decision would not have gone down well with the 35-year-old center-back, world champion in 2010. “I’ll start. If you have noses, bring the best central defender in the world, who will come to be a substitute ”, Piqué would have challenged the president, who in any case, in the midst of the crisis in which Gerard finds himself, came to his defense, and told how he copes the fact of being in the media spotlight, and not because of his performance on the field of play.

