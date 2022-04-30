He kicked free kicks for Barcelona instead of Messi and today he works in maintenance and plays in the Fifth Division of Spain

Juanjo Clausí takes a free kick under the watchful eye of Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi He became one of the most important players in the history of football. Rosario is a living legend of the Barcelonawon the Ballon d’Or seven times (top winner), six Golden Boots and is currently showing all his talent in the constellation of stars that the Paris Saint Germain.

The flea he is a number one in most aspects of the game and is now considered a specialist when it comes to taking free kicks. Nevertheless, in his formative stage in La Masía, Rosario was relegated by a young Spaniard born on July 14, 1987 in Albalat de la Ribera. The designated kicker was Juan Jose Clausi Blasco one of the promises blaugranas who currently works for CF Recambios Colón Catarroja, a cast from the Fifth Division that has just been relegated.

He arrived as a free agent at the beginning of this season for the whole of the Valencia region after a second stint in Paterna. This team that belongs to the city of Catarroja was founded in 2003 and currently participates in group 6 of the RFEF Third Division. Since 2017 his home is the stadium The Perdiguera much humbler setting than the imposing Camp Nousince it only has a capacity for a thousand people.

Juanjo Clausí (in the middle, among those crouching in formation), starter at Recambios Colón CD (@cfrecambioscolon)

This Friday the team will play the last day visiting Valencia Mestalla (affiliate of Valencia) after beating Jove Español 2-0 at home last day. It is worth noting that his team was condemned to the Preferential league, equivalent to the Sixth Division . So far this season, Juanjo Clausí has ​​participated in 24 games and has scored one goal (against Villajoyosa in September last year).

contacted with Infobae To find out about his present, the Spaniard explained what his double life is like, divided between work and football, his great passion. “It’s a very big sacrifice because after the working day it’s hard to go to training so late, but football has been my life since I was little and now I still enjoy it. The day I don’t enjoy it, I’ll think about leaving it. You play for the love of the sport”, he explained.

The lefty, who works in industrial maintenanceends his contract with Recambios Colón CD and his intention is to seek a new challenge, preferably in a team that plays in the RFEF Third Division.

Juanjo Clausí, the third in the middle. Lionel Messi down, always with the ball near his feet

“I shared four seasons with him at the club, as well as studies. We were good friends, we were neighbors. We lived near Camp Nou”, he detailed to this site a few years ago about Messi. During that time he played on the left wing, while the crack of the Argentine team played as a midfielder. They played together from Infantil A to Juveniles B and were part of the unstoppable ’87 litter, which marked an era within the Iberian country.

Other names recognized throughout the planet were part of that great team, such as Gerard Piqué (Barcelona’s starting central marker) and Cesc Fábregas (currently in Monaco, but with steps at Arsenal and Chelsea in England). With less lineup, Marc Valiente (defender who played Sevilla, Valladolid and Sporting Gijón) and Franck Songo’o (Cameroonian striker who defended the shirts of Portsmouth, Bournemouth, Crystal Palace, Real Zaragoza and Portland Timbers) also stood out. “We won in all the tournaments we went to. Leagues, the Catalan Cup and the Spanish Championship”, recalled the footballer.

Although there were several promising prospects in that squad, the differential was the little Argentine “kid” who delighted and fascinated everyone present with his left foot. “When Messi came we were amazed to see that such a small boy had that quality. In fact, I remember that when he arrived they lowered him to Infantil B because of his height, but shortly after they brought him up with us, he was phenomenal”he detailed.

Gerard Piqué and Lionel Messi, along with Juanjo Clausí -the one with the yellow circle- in the lower divisions of Barcelona (photo: courtesy Juanjo Clausí)

“The truth is that if, I was the one who took the free kicks and the corners, but someone I must have let him launch”, Clausí released; who quickly clarified: “There is no doubt now that Messi could take free kicks, that is in sight today.” With the passage of time, the Money It became the fear of all the goalkeepers before a free kick near the area. Throughout his successful career he converted 58 goals through this channel (50 with the Barcelona shirt and 8 with the Argentinian albiceleste).

Despite Juanjo’s qualities, their paths parted ways and never came together again. The winger reached Barça U-19, to then begin a long journey through Spanish promotion, which began at Catarroja CF in July 2006. He then defended the colors of teams such as Benidorm, CD Illescas, Villanovense, Portugaleta, CD Mostoles , CF Talavera, Alzira, Atlético Saguntino, CD Castellón, CD Acero, Paterna and Olímpic Xativa.

Lionel Messi with the award for best player of the tournament and Juanjo Clausí, with the trophy for top scorer (photo: courtesy Juanjo Clausí)

Although they have been without any type of communication for a while, Juanjo has very fond memories of his adventures with the PSG striker. “Messi was a very shy boy who hardly spoke, and in a tournament in Italy I don’t know what he said and we all applaud because we heard him speak”, he let out between laughs. But he sentenced: “He was a phenomenon, a person of 10″.

“I always think that you have to be at the right moment when there is a coach who trusts you and gives you the opportunity to reach the First Division. And above all, choosing a good representative, that is fundamental because today they are the ones who move all the players, ”he explained when asked about the reasons why he did not manage to settle in La Liga. However, he was happy with the success of several of his former teammates: “I’m very happy for them, I’m envious but healthy. It is a pride to be able to say that I shared a dressing room with all of them, and of course with the best player in the world”, he concluded.

Juanjo Clausí did not make his debut in the First Division, but he has something that many lovers of this sport would envy: the memories of having shared his childhood and the pitch with one of the best in history, as well as being able to brag to his friends that he kicked free kicks in Barcelona’s youth teams instead of a certain Lionel Messi…

