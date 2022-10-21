He killed his pregnant wife and buried her in the garden where their three little children were playing.

The family of Debbie Griggs He had to wait 23 years to find out the fate of the woman’s body. The girl she was 34 years old when she disappeared in the town of Deal, in the county of Kent, in the United Kingdom. The suspect was always her husband, Andrew Griggs, for a long time he remained unpunished, until in 2019 he was convicted of femicide. At the time, he did not disclose details about the whereabouts of the victim’s remains.

The 911 call

After 24 hours of the disappearance, Andrew called the police to report the absence of his wife. He calmly he told the operator: “She is suffering from depression, postpartum depression. We have three small children and she is very upset. She is pregnant and had depression for a while.” The killer was already building her alibi.

Griggs also told the 911 operator that Debbie had taken £250 and her white Peugeot, but said she couldn’t remember the license plate of the family car. Police found only a trace of blood on Debbie’s car, which was abandoned near her family home.

Police visited Griggs at his home later that night. To the surprise of the agents, Andrew signed that he did not have a recent photo of the missing partner of him whom he had married in 1990.

Officers who attended the home on Cross Road noted that Griggs was calm, even though his wife was missing for more than a day.

“When we asked him why it was so late that he reported it to us, he said his wife had disappeared on previous occasions and returned unharmed,” a police officer who spoke with Griggs that first night told the court in a statement.

Griggs’s suggestion to police that his wife was in the habit of “going for walks” meant that initially the expectation would have been that she would still be found alive. But Debbie never showed up.

The new life of the femicide

Two years later, Andrew married another woman and took the three children he had fathered with the missing woman.

Now, more than two decades after the disappearance, the tragic end of Debbie was known. The woman was killed by her husband and buried in the courtyard of the new housewhere the criminal’s children played football and the family gathered in the summers to enjoy the warm UK sun and drink beer.

Andrew Griggs as he entered Kent Court in 2019 when he was sentenced to life in prison

What the cops believe is that Andrew moved Debbie’s body to her new house and buried her in the garden.

Griggs, 60, had been arrested in 2019 for the crime, after a new review of the case. However, Andrew never confessed where he had hidden Debbie’s body. The convicted man had pleaded not guilty. He claimed that he was asleep when his wife left the house for the last time.

Human remains, including tooth fragments, were discovered by police on 5 October this year and confirmed by dental specialists to belong to Debbie.

Griggs’ mother, Pamela Griggs, 86, told The Sun newspaper that Debbie’s children, Jeremy Jake and Luke often ran through the garden where their mother’s remains were discovered.

Kent Police say further tests will now be carried out to establish Debbie’s cause of death and investigations will also be carried out to establish how the remains came to the property.

Judge Robin Spencer convicted Griggs in 2019. “Her body has never been found, only you know how she killed her and where she disposed of her remains,” argued the magistrate before reading the sentence.

Debbie Griggs was pregnant at the time of her murder by her husband, Andrew Griggs

Following the discovery of Debbie’s remains earlier this month, Detective Chief Inspector Neil Kimber of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate said “it has been more than 20 years since the woman was murdered for her husband, but we have never given up hope of finding her remains and giving her loved ones some closure.”

The first hypothesis of femicide

Andrew was a sailor and the main hypothesis upon being sentenced is that he had thrown his pregnant wife into the sea. The police then discovered that a sail was missing from his boat. Investigators believe he used the cloth to wrap Debbie’s body before burying it in her own garden.

Griggs’ second wife, also named Debbie, proudly posted photos of her garden on social media, unaware of the gruesome truth.

These images take on a new and macabre meaning with the knowledge that Griggs, barbecuing or toasting with his new partner, all the while knowing exactly where the body of his first pregnant wife was buried.

second wife, also named Debbie, she was convinced of her husband’s innocence even after he had been arrested and convicted of the femicide. Following the sentencing in 2019, the woman posted a photo of them on a cruise ship and wrote on the post, “God I love this man so much,” and she added a heart emoji.

In 2013, she posted a series of photos of the huge garden, showing the deck and a stone garden pond, along with before and after photos of her renovated kitchen.

The body discovery

The discovery came after police excavated the backyard of the property Griggs had moved into in July 2001, after an initial investigation into the whereabouts of the missing woman was concluded.

The decision to remove soil from the back of the house came after an anonymous tip two weeks ago that Debbie’s remains might be buried there.

Tests will be carried out to establish the cause of death of the mother of three children and detectives will investigate how she came to be buried in the house.

Andrew Griggs, meanwhile, remains in prison serving a life sentence with a minimum term of 20 years, after he was found guilty of his wife’s murder following a trial at Canterbury Crown Court in October 2019.

Prosecutors had argued that he was the person with “the most reason” to want Debbie to disappear amid suspicions that he was having an affair with a 15-year-old girl, as well as for business reasons.

In the first searches, only a small trace of blood was found on Debbie’s car.

During his court hearing, Andrew had tried to blame postpartum depression, claiming that she had abandoned him and her children whom she adored, even though she did not suffer from the condition at the time. The same argument she had used in the first call to 911, a day after Debbie had been murdered.

In reality, the businessman had had an affair with a 15 year old girl and he had told his friends that he wished his wife was dead.

debbie’s diary

Among the evidence against Andrew, a diary of the victim was shown in which she described her husband as “bombastic and intimidating”.

In other parts of the diary, Debbie recounts how her husband kneed her in the stomach while she was pregnant. “Everything we have together is indeed his, and I am only allowed to enjoy anything that is joint marital good for the sake of being with him,” the woman wrote as if anticipating the horror to come.

Andrew Griggs before being arrested for femicide in 2019

“He won’t let me go out alone. His needs come first. He tells me I’m sick and crazy in the head, ”Debbie recounts in another page of her diary.

Before the crime Andrew consulted a lawyer and received word that his wife would be entitled to half of his business if they divorced. Then, just three days before she disappeared, he opened a new account for her business in her name only.

While Andrew is serving his sentence for femicide in Kent jail, debbie’s family begins to mourn after the appearance of the girl’s body. English investigators still have many mysteries to solve in this femicide. From how the crime was to the transfer of the victim to the new house in which the children of the murdered woman ran in the grass over the body of her mother.

