He knocked out a man who provoked him in the street, lost his job and challenged Mike Tyson 22 years later: the present of former boxer Julius Francis

Just over a week ago, the former boxer Julius Francis He became the subject of a video that traveled the world by knocking out a man at the gate of Box Park Wembley in London while working as part of the security staff there.

The images of the former British champion traveled the world and sparked a great debate on social networks about his reaction to the provocateur. Now the one who He was one of Mike Tyson’s victims. spoke about the episode and was thirsty for revenge after what happened on January 29, 2000 at the Manchester Arena (Actual AO Arena).

“I’m going to admit it, I never liked talking about money, but I could accept a decent offer, who knows,” explained the 57-year-old former boxer in dialogue with the US portal TMZ Sport and, about a new fight with Iron Mikeadded: “I’m going to make it public, I’m going to say yes. Yes, we can have a rematch. I don’t know if anyone will see the match, but I’m going to say yes.”

A Former Boxer Knocks Out A Man On The Street



22 years have passed since that second-round knockout, but his thirst for revenge remains latent. “I have a daughter who tells me, ‘You’re not going to fight again,’ but inside I think, ‘Who would I fight?’. Obviously people talk about Jake Paul, or the other Paul (his brother Logan), or whatever, and they tell me it’s going to be a mega fight, blah, blah, blah… But those guys are not in my category”, I consider.

On that remembered evening in Manchester, the british lasted four minutes on the ring until Iron Mike he liquidated it after sending it to the canvas up to five times.

The last time Julius Francis appeared in a ring officially was the May 21, 2006. That defeat against the British Scott Lansdowne marked the end of his career, after chain 14 consecutive falls and a record of 23 wins (12 by KO), 24 losses, and one no-decision.

Tyson, two years younger, retired from the professional scene in 2005 with an impressive record of 50 wins (44 by knockout)six defeats and two without decision.

Both former wrestlers, however, continued to put on some exhibitions. Francis faced former boxer Dan Cadman in a benefit fight, the proceeds of which went to Mark Potter, a 47-year-old trainer battling cancer.

The former heavyweight champion, meanwhile, he returned to the ring in November 2020 to face Roy Jones Jr in an eight round match that ended in a draw.

Regarding what happened at the gates of Box Park Wembley, the North American media TMZ Sport He reported that the london metropolitan police took no action following the incident but unfortunately for Francis, the UK Security Industry Authority (SIA) suspended his work license.

“That’s what really happened, the SIA suspended my license to work, so I am unable to work at this time in any case. So I’m just trying to fix that, and then hopefully I’ll be back in the gates of the venue as soon as possible, you know, back to work.”

KEEP READING

“We’re stopping and keep shooting!”, “It wasn’t to kill!”: the video with the complete fight of Hiena Barrios in the Campana prison

Hand in hand with Ibai Llanos: his relationship with Messi, the “gift” that Kun Agüero has and the football legend with whom he wants to get into a ring

Scandal with a former rival of Mike Tyson: a man provoked him in the street, knocked him out and the video went viral