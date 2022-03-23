“He knows what is at stake”: Faitelson warned what would happen to Tata Martino after Mexico vs. the USA

The result of Mexico against the United States could define the future of Gerardo Martino in the National Team (Photo: José Méndez/EFE)

The Mexican National Team is about to face the closing of the Octagonal Final of the Concacaf without having secured his stay at the Qatar 2022 World Cup. To get the direct ticket you must get the most points against three rivals among whom you are United States, combined to which he has not been able to overcome in the most recent duels. In that sense, David Faitelson warned that Gerardo Martino’s future is at stake.

Through his verified Twitter account, the sports journalist assured that even if the Tricolor manages to transcend world competition, it is unlikely that they will be managed by Gerardo Martino in case of losing against the selection of the stars and stripes. In that sense, the result will be crucial to define the Argentine’s future with Mexico.

“No coach of the Mexican team can afford ‘the luxury’ of lose four consecutive official games against the United States and still manage a World Cup. Gerardo Martino knows what is played on Thursday at the Azteca Stadium, ”he pronounced through his profile @Fasitelson_ESPN.

In 2021, the United States snatched a couple of trophies from Mexico in Conccaf (Photo: Isaiah J. Downing/REUTERS)

And it is that despite the superior importance that Mexico has had over the United States in international tournaments, during the last months the selection of the northern border has experienced a remarkable dominance over tricolor players. In that sense, the team led by Gregg Berhalter has taken the victory in the last three gamesof which two have had championship relevance.

The last time Mexico beat the US team was in the 2019 Gold Cup final.. The meeting took place inside the field of Soldier Field, on July 7, and Jonathan Dos Santos He was in charge of scoring the only goal of the match. Although the Tata was awarded the title on that occasion, during the following three games that faced the most powerful teams in Concacaf they had a different result.

After the break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, two years later the teams met again on the same pitch. On July 6, 2021, the League of Nations trophy was played and with a tie they forced the extension to extra time. When it seemed that the champion would be defined in the penalty shootout, Christian Pulisic made the difference by way of the penalty and they kept the trophy.

Mexico and the United States are tied with 21 points and occupy second and third place in the Concacaf table (Photo: Stephen R. Sylvanie/REUTERS)

Almost two months later The revenge for the Mexicans arrived. The Tricolor suffered relevant casualties due to the participation of the sub-23 category, but the United States also dispensed with some of its figures. Nonetheless, Miles Robinson scored the only goal of the match at 117′ of added time, which was enough to stay with the recognition of the 2021 Gold Cup.

The last confrontation between the teams took place in the current tournament, when those of Martino were surpassed by two to nil. With three consecutive defeats against the greatest rival in the area, the permanence of the Tata is in question. It is worth mentioning that the The American team failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia and did not qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics either. competitions that Mexico did attend.

The final score in the Azteca Stadium match will define, to a large extent, the complexity of the closure of both teams. With the tied on points, the winner could clinch second place and, in the case of Mexico, secure the ticket with a couple of wins against Honduras and El Salvador. For its part, the United States will close against Panama and Costa Rica.

