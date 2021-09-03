He left the Chilean concentration hours before the game with Brazil to analyze if he will play for the United States team

Player Robbie Robinson. Image source: Instagram @laroja

An American but Chilean footballer on mom’s side he got off the call-up of the National Soccer Team to think about whether he will play for the United States. This happened just hours after Chile faces Brazil for a new knockout date for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Through a statement, the National Football Association (ANFP) reported that Robbie Robinson, a 22-year-old soccer player and Inter Miami forward, presented “personal problems” to leave the concentration and return to the United States.

Through Instagram, the footballer expressed his reasons for leaving the Chilean team. “At this time, I have decided to return to South Florida to take some time to evaluate which team I will represent, while helping Inter Miami get to the playoffs. ”said Robbinson.

Later the footballer thanked “To the fans, players, coaches and employees of La Roja for their warm welcome having the honor of joining the concentration of the national team ”.

This was the first opportunity that Robbie Robinson had found to join the Chilean Soccer Team. On this occasion, he even put aside the option of playing for the United States to join “La Roja.”, so his abandonment of concentration was quite a surprise.

The departure of Robinson was experienced with frustration in the Chilean fans since the forward came as a replacement for Ben Brereton, an Anglo-Chilean footballer who plays as a forward for Blackburn Rovers and who played for Chile in the last edition of the Copa América. On this occasion, Ben could not travel to Chile as he did not have permission from the English league.

Robinson’s farewell had a negative echo on social media where the fans remembered his first statements when the forward said he felt honored to be in Chile, and that “my family is very proud” to be in the national team.

“It is a great honor to be called up to the National Team. I see it as a great opportunity to return, to the country, the trust they have shown in me. My family is very proud of this call, ”Robinson said hours before resigning and returning to the United States.

During the hours following the footballer’s departure more details were released about the attacker’s motives. According to the national sports press, Robinson did not adapt in the Red. The language and group dynamics were not how he expected. “He’s shy,” said Mauricio Isla, a historic player for “La Roja.”

Robinson’s stay in the Chilean National Team had even aroused the surprise of experienced players like Arturo Vidal. “I saw that they summoned him. I’ve never seen him play, he surprised me, but the coach is the right person to summon the players who can represent our country, ”Vidal said a week ago.

Robbie Robinson’s career

Robbie Robinson playing for Inter Miami. Image source: www.intermiamicf.com

Robbie Robinson’s career had been closely followed by the directors of the Chilean National Team. The 22-year-old soccer player was born in Camden, a town near New Jersey city in the United States, a town of almost 70,000 inhabitants.

What seduced the technical team of Chile to have Robinson is that his height is 1.88 meters while its present in the MLS of the United States was considered as good. What’s more, Robinson shares dressing room with world-class figures such as Argentine Gonzalo Higuaín and the French Blaise Matuidi.

Robinson’s career began in 2017 when he signed with the Charleston Battery that disputed in that time the USL Championship. He made his professional debut on June 14 of that year against Atlanta United FC.

In early 2020 he won the Hermann Trophy for being the best college player in the United States. In May of that same year, he was named the ACC (Atlantic Coast Conference) Athlete of the Year. His arrival at Inter Miami occurred in 2019 and on March 1, 2020 he made his debut for this elect playing against Los Angeles FC.

