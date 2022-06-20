He left the pits and ended up against the wall: the unusual crash of Yuki Tsunoda that could have cost Verstappen the victory in Formula 1

Tsunoda’s unusual crash when leaving the pits

Taking precautions when leaving the pits with cold tires is something that drivers have known since their beginnings in karting. Happens in any category on the planet and more in the current monopostos formula 1 with 18-inch covers (the previous ones were 13), larger and more difficult to get the right temperature. but the japanese Yuki Tsunodawho is in his second season in the Máxima, made a beginner’s mistake this Sunday that cost him dearly and that could have changed the winner of the Canadian Grand Prix, whose triumph corresponded to Max Verstappen.

Due to the strong heat, almost in the North American summer, the runners turned to the hard compound to change in the race with the aim of lasting the most laps with those tires that suffer less degradation. However, this variant of rubber requires more laps than the other compounds to be able to have a temperature that allows it to have an optimal grip or adherence on the track. If this is not achieved, it is possible that a car suffers a similar effect when putting a glass plate on another.

The truth is that the Japanese stopped in the pits on lap 49 and on board his Alpha Tauri he left faster than he should have, so his car had no grip with cold tires of the hard compound, which require -approximately- five laps to achieve optimum temperature. When leaving the pit lane, the 22-year-old driver turned his steering wheel, but the front end did not move because the tires did not have adherence and ended up colliding only with the defenses.

The crane takes Yuki Tsunoda’s AlphaTauri (REUTERS / Christinne Muschi)

The damage to the front of his AT03 forced him to abandon the Japanese, who suffered no physical consequences, although he was deeply disappointed. He walked back to the pits unable to believe the blooper he committed. He came to his garage and apologized to all of his mechanics. “At lap 49/70 Yuki Tsunoda is out. He had just pitted for a new set of hard tires and headed out of the pits towards the barrier,” he posted his team on social media with a sad emoji.

To remove the Asian car, the race had to be neutralized and the then leader, Carlos Sainz, entered to change tires and the leadership was recovered by Max Verstappen. The Spaniard had fresher rubber than the Dutch when racing resumed and the last part of the race was electrifying. The linear procedure that existed until that moment became a hand-to-hand battle for victory.

Alpha Tauri’s post about the Tsunoda crash

Sainz attacked Verstappen since he was less than a second away, the established margin to be able to use the DRS, which is the system that gives greater speed to the car that comes behind since when the rear wing moves it allows a better intake of air and the car in front, being able to use that tool, suffers turbulence because it takes all the air from the front.

The Spaniard tried it several times in the long straight before the main one, but the Dutchman did not give him space and in the last lap, when it seemed that he was going to be overtaken by the Ferrari driver, he turned better than him at the hairpin and there he took him out the difference that earned him the victory.

This fight would not have taken place if the race was not neutralized by the Tsunoda incident, so the Japanese received the thanks of the fans on social networks since he was inadvertently responsible for an exciting definition. And one detail: if Sainz overtook Verstappen, the Japanese incident would have harmed Red Bull, the largest Alpha Tauri team.

KEEP READING:

Max Verstappen won a dramatic Formula 1 Canadian GP and asserted himself at the top of the championship

The new Ferrari mistake that harmed Charles Leclerc in the Formula 1 Canadian GP