He lost his father at the age of 10 and left football and school, but managed to be a world star: the story of the Moroccan figure ahead of Qatar 2022

Hakim Ziyech was a starter in Morocco’s last two friendlies in the run-up to the 2022 Qatar World Cup

The World Cup Qatar 2022 will begin on November 18 in a World Cup event that was about to lose the talent of Judge Ziyechwho returned to the national team Morocco after having resigned due to a short circuit with the previous coach and aims to play his second World Cup, after a life story suffered, which included the death of his father at the age of 10.

Born on March 19, 1993 in the Dutch municipality of Dronten, Hakim began to retrace his relationship with the ball at the neighborhood club ASC Dronten, but the death of his father due to multiple sclerosis would mark a turning point in his history with football.

“That disease destroyed him. He could do less and less. He couldn’t walk, eat, talk. And he ended in the worst way. He had been admitted for a long time. I had to go to bed that night, but I wanted to stay with him. I finally fell asleep on the edge of his bed with him. Around midnight I woke up and went up to my room. A few hours later, around three o’clock, I heard my family crying downstairs. My father was dead. And you are there, you are a ten year old boy. I didn’t go back to school anymore. Football didn’t matter to me either. I was completely gone. I left everything”confessed in an interview for the Dutch newspaper From Volskrant.

Hakim Ziyech integrated the Ideal Eleven of Africa in 2019

A year later, the sport would give revenge to that boy who kicked a ball again. At 11 years old, he Heerenveen He noticed her talent. After having filming in the youth teams of the Netherlands, he made his debut at the club level on August 2, 2012 in the 4-0 win against Fast Bucharest for the third round of UEFA Europa League. He started and scored an assist for the team led by Marco van Basten, three-time Ballon d’Or winner and European champion with the Dutch national team. His talent was for greater things and so they arrived at his door on Feyenoord and the Twente.

On the one hand, a soccer giant from that country and a better salary. On the other, a team that had not been champions for four seasons and was not qualified for the UEFA Champions League. Nevertheless, Ziyech opted for the club that offered to be his “10″ after the departure of Dusan Tadic and brought 11 goals and 10 assists in 36 games in the 2013/14 season to the Dutch city of Enschede, in exchange for 3,500,000 euros.

There, the problems began. Coach Alfred Schreuder He was the one who had insisted on his arrival, but the urgency of results ejected him from the position in 2015. Ziyech tried to leave, he couldn’t and, at the end of that year, he fired: “Schreuder is an amazing coach. Honest, loyal. He said that he would be able to give me a 10 and so he did. He knows exactly how to treat players. Guardiola or Mourinho could not have done better. It’s absolutely ridiculous that he was fired. Things have gotten much worse since then”.

These statements earned him losing the captaincy and being the focus of criticism from the fans. Before this scandal, he had been one step away from making his debut for the Netherlands team, but an injury prevented history from having another destiny. “I just want to play. I don’t speak the language, but I know where I come from.”justified his decision when he accepted in October 2015 the call to play for Moroccothe nationality of his mother.

Hakim Ziyech in a 2019 Africa Cup of Nations match

Likewise, the hostilities continued in his march to Ajax, who paid 11 million euros for his signing. He never ceased to be a fundamental piece in the team led by Eric ten Hag, but on September 29, 2018, everything changed. A 3-0 loss to PSV It generated a rough crossroads with the fans and he eliminated the photos related to the club on his social networks. The die was cast.

In the absence of an economic agreement, his departure crystallized in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, since he emigrated in July 2020 to Chelsea for 40 million euros and has accumulated six titles in his career, although the UEFA Champions League, the European Super Cup and the Club World Cup won with the Blues stand out, while the remaining three were with Ajax. But the extra-football crosses never left his life.

Hakim Ziyech converted 49 goals and 81 assists in 165 games for Ajax

His last and most recent scandal happened with the Moroccan team. In September 2021, the coach at the time, Vahid Halilhodzicassured that he had not wanted to play a game due to an alleged injury: “For the first time in my coaching career, I have seen a national team player who does not want to train and says he is injured, although medical tests have shown that he can play. I will not tolerate this behavior as long as I am a coach.”

With these antagonistic positions, the official announcement of the player published on February 8 arrived: “I will not return to the national team. It is my final decision. I have it clear. Now I focus on my club. I understand the opinion of the fans, I feel sorry for them”.

This was the straw that broke the camel’s back for the fans who blamed their coach for the inescapable measure. Not even the victory and qualification for the World Cup after beating the Democratic Republic of the Congo in the playoffs gave Halilhodzic air, who had to leave office last August.

his replacement, Walid Regraguidid not take a single call to summon Ziyech for the friendly with a 2-0 victory against Chile and the goalless draw against Paraguay. In both games, he started. A condition that the fans expect him to repeat on Wednesday, November 23 for the World Cup debut against Croatia by group F that it also shares with Belgium y Canada.

