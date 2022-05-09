“He lost quite easily”: boxers, soccer players and journalists reacted to Canelo’s defeat

Sports figures reacted to the defeat of the Mexican boxer (Photos: Instagram/Cuartoscuro/Instagram)

The defeat of Saul Canelo Álvarez ante Dmitry Bivol It caused soccer players, boxers, musicians and journalists to react in the way that the Mexican boxer would have liked, since some of the sports figures praised the Russian.

Such was the case with Ryan Garcíawho apart from standing out above the ring has drawn attention for his harsh posts on social networks where he criticizes the Canelo Team, praised Bivol boxing.

“Canelo lost pretty easy, the only way I see Bivol losing is if the judges decide to steal it from him. You can’t win just by hitting your arms, they’re not scoring hits,” she wrote on social media. “Congratulations Buffalo, you are a great dedicated and disciplined fighter. Great performance!” he added.

However, it was not García’s only publication, because before his statements, netizens complained about him because he used to train with Eddy Reynosopillar of Canelo Team.

García assured that his comments have nothing to do with his departure from the Canelo Team (Photo: Instagram/@kingryan)

“Some of you are thinking as if I disrespected Canelo, he is a legend and a great fighterhe just gave an honest assessment of the fight and gave support to Bivol, what are some of you talking about?

On the other hand, journalist David Faitelson questioned the legacy of the Canelo Álvarez: “The best boxer in the world pound for pound? Please? It is a matter of skills. The cinnamon He didn’t have enough to fight a true 175-pound champion”.

“Canelo you must forget about 175 pounds, you can’t compete at that weight. And when a boxer with powers like Bivol shows up, what happens tonight happens,” he added.

Finally, the journalist said that the native of Guadalajara is “far from the greatness of Julio César Chávez”.

Resident justified Canelo’s defeat (Photo Brian Ach/Invision/AP)

Outside the sports environment, who also spoke on the subject was Puerto Rican rapper, Residentewho assured that Canelo’s defeat occurred because he was not within his range.

“What a great fight @bivol_d gave. Very hard. But let’s not forget how great @Canelo is fighting guys at 174 pounds with balls in the right place. Way above his natural weight. It’s like Bivol going up to full weight to fight Tyson Fury“said the interpreter of Death in Hawaii in social networks.

Meanwhile, soccer player Carlos Salcedo, who is also a native of Guadalajara, Jalisco; exploded against those who criticized the actions of the Canelo Álvarez against the Russian: “How sad to wait for someone’s defeat, to go out and burst! They had to wait a long time to get their hate out! GREAT COUNTRY @Canelo. The championships are there, it hurts whoever it hurts”.

Salcedo exploded against those who criticized Canelo (Photo: John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports)

Mauricio Sulaiman, president of the World Boxing Council (WBC), recognized Canelo’s role in the history of sport in Mexico. However, He emphasized the levels that the boxer has reached in boxing due to his ambition to be one of the most respected and recognized.

“Canelo is a source of pride for Mexico and for boxing. He matured, recognized defeat and it must be recognized that he is always looking for challenges of the highest level. Cheer up champion @Canelo you win and you lose. I respect @bivol_d”, wrote the president of the WBC in his official account of Twitter.

At the end of the battle, at a press conference, Saul Canelo Álvarez revealed that he will seek a rematch with the Russian boxer.

