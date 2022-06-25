He made the decision at the last minute and broke a record by throwing himself from 8,287 meters: “This is my passion and defines my life”

Interview with Alejandro Montagna – Winsuit, Passion and Record

Alejandro Mountaina 52-year-old industrial engineer, discovered his passion at a young age: he started parachuting in 1995 from the push of a friend and from that moment there was no turning back. Putting his life at risk at every opportunity thrown from the platform of an airplane, this Argentine was encouraged to break the national record for falling in wingsuit when launched from 8287 meters.

Living with a discipline in which an error can cost you your life is not easy at all. “Skydiving is an extreme sport. Like all extreme sports, as its meaning says, it implies a risk of serious or fatal accident. Of course, any close member of the family of an extreme athlete is unlikely to approve of the activity. Your mother will not approve of the activity, neither will your children. Your partner, unless he jumps, either. They will accept it, because if they see you as passionate and they see that this defines your life in some way… they will accept it. We know the risk is there. Thats the reality”Montagna explained to Infobae after having entered the history of regional skydiving.

One of the most important points to note is that Mountain He decided to put aside the classic parachute and entered another field: “And wingsuit It is basically a synthetic material suit that is made up of a leg wing and two wings between the arms. What it does is pressurize itself through nozzles when leaving the plane and generate lift. Unlike a normal parachute jump, which is vertical and one falls at 200 kilometers per hour, in the wingsuit one falls much slower, capable of less than half, but advances even at higher speeds”.

The wingsuit became Alejandro Montagna’s preferred landing form

What was going to be an ordinary day at the Lobos Aerodrome – a town in the Province of Buenos Aires – changed completely thanks to the desire to Mountain to jump from an unprecedented height. “We were going to do a test jump with all the oxygen equipment, climb up to 8,000 meters and test with oximeters that we were well oxygenated at all times. But out of nowhere I felt like I had to jump right then. And that’s how it happened: we made the decision at 25,000 feet.”He admitted with a smile on his face.

And he added about what motivated him to make such a determination on a flight that was planned to be a test: “The project was born because, although I had made jumps at a certain altitude between 5,000 and 5,500 meters, I had never gone to more extreme altitudes. It occurred to me to make a high-altitude jump to establish an Argentine record for distance, flight time and height with a wingsuit. High-altitude jumps had been made in traditional skydiving in Argentina, but never with a wingsuit”.

Once in the air and with pure confidence in the pilots that accompany him every time he takes flight, Montagna changed the conditions within seconds of jumping into the void. “We got to 25,000 feet, we measured the oxygenation for the last time and he gave me 98%. To have that at 7,600 meters was spectacular. I wanted to jump. And then the ambition came to me a little and I told the pilot to raise the plane a little more because he wanted to exceed 8 thousand. Guillermo climbed me to almost 8400 meters”he recounted.

At 52 years old, jumping from a plane became the way to break the routine for Alejandro

By the end of 2021, Montagna had already broken a record in USA night skydiving and compared the difference between the types of jumps. “The reality is that I have never been in free fall for so long. A normal skydiving jump lasts 45 seconds. This jump lasted five and a half minutes. There was really a lot of work and learning behind this jump”, he explained. The happiness at the time of touching the ground in the town of Lobos was pure for Montagna, who knew that he had entered the golden pages of national sport: the jump was registered on the official website of the Argentine Parachuting Federation.

“Regarding passion, I always say that anyone who you have one in your life like painting, playing the piano, playing soccer, golf, jumping out of planes… you have a higher quality of life. Those who have an extreme sport as a passion have to reconcile that risk with the activity they love and be aware that eventually to enjoy that passion, they can pay a high price. I tell the people I meet in my life not to be afraid to try new things. It is what enriches our lives and takes us out of the routineWe all live in a certain routine,” he added.

And he made a final reflection on the matter: “It is important to look for a passion. This is my passion and defines my life. I think that any skydiver should think the same… That’s why we keep jumping”.

Alejandro found his life the balance between passion and everyday life

