He missed a penalty, left the rebound and missed with the free bow: the blooper of the French Renard in the Women’s European Championship

* The incredible move in the Women’s Euro

It could have been the ideal night for the French player Wendie Renard whose penalty could have decorated the result in the victory of his team against Belgium for the second date of the Women’s European Championship, but the rival goalkeeper and the poor aim played a trick on him. In the epilogue of the game played in Rotterdam, in the Netherlands, an unusual event occurred that not even the French player herself should be able to explain.

It was the end of the match and with the score 2-1, Blues They had a penalty in favor. At 89 minutes Renard took charge of the shot, but announced it and the goalkeeper covered it Nicky Evrard. The Frenchwoman had the rebound and, with the goalkeeper beaten and the goal empty, she deflected the shot with her left foot. The defender misfitted the ball because she caught it falling, and that lack of balance threatened her aim.

The disappointed face of the Olympique de Lyon player said it all and, beyond the victory and qualification for the quarterfinals, she was left with a bittersweet feeling as she could not convert into a clear opportunity. While the Belgians, beyond her defeat, greeted her goalkeeper as if she had avoided a penalty that was worth a title.

Goalkeeper Nicky Evrard receives a salute from Sari Kees (REUTERS / Lee Smith)

While the goals were all in the first half. France scored them with a header, through Kadidiatou Diani (6 minutes) and Griedge Mbock (41). For Belgium, Janice Cayman had achieved the partial tie at 36 minutes.

In the complement the Belgians looked for equality, but they found themselves with a strong French defense that took care of the result and could even have widened their difference, beyond the mishap that Renard had.

This Thursday’s victory was very different for France compared to the one achieved on the first date, in which they crushed Italy 5-1. In the classification of group D, France adds 6 points, while Iceland is escort with 2 points. Italy and Belgium close the key, with one point each. In the other match in the area that also took place this Thursday, Italy and Iceland tied 1-1.

Ouleymata Sarr celebrates France’s second goal with Clara Mateo and Grace Geyoro (REUTERS/Lee Smith)

Although the match against Iceland remains, in the next instance France will be measured in the quarterfinals with the second classified of group C (Holland, Sweden, Portugal or Switzerland).

Beyond the situation experienced in the penalty, another bad for France was that the forward Marie-Antoinette Katoto, had to leave the field of play after a quarter of an hour due to an injury. He had a blow to his knee in training before the match, and in the first few minutes he suffered a soreness that prevented him from continuing.

This Friday the action of the tournament will continue with two Group A matches. Northern Ireland will test themselves against England, in a match that will be played in Southampton. The other clash will also be in the UK, and will be between Austria and Norway in Brighton.

KEEP READING

Fake or real? They broadcast a video of Piqué listening to Shakira at full volume at the exit of Barcelona training

The violent attack on the Corinthians goalkeeper that shocks Brazil: “It won’t be long before a tragedy occurs”

The intimacy of the new Manchester City figures: the family note to Julián Álvarez and the viral photo of Haaland in the supermarket