“He must go”: this is how they criticized Santiago Solari after America’s defeat against Pachuca

Santiago Solari has not won at home since the C 202 tournament began (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

The America club lost again in Aztec stadium and with a score of 3 – 1 was surpassed by the Tuzos from Pachucaconsequently the fans turned against Santiago Solari, technical director of the team. At the end of the game the fans yelled “Out Solari” and they booed the soccer players for the performance shown on the field.

The annoyance of the Americanists resounded in the Colossus of Santa Úrsula because since the Clausura 2022 began, Solari has not won any game at home and accumulated three confrontations in the Azteca without meeting again with the victory.

The claims were also reflected on social networks, and both Americanists and sports analysts thwarted Solari’s management at the head of The Eagles. David Faitelson, sports analyst at ESPN was one of the first to make the argument that the Argentine coach he is forced to resign from the club since he does not have the tools to continue on the azulcrema bench.

The claims were also reflected on social networks, and both Americanists and sports analysts denounced Solari’s management at the head of Las Águilas (Photo: Twitter/@andremarinpuig)

Through Twitter he expressed his idea that America and Solari should no longer continue together in the remainder of the tournament:

“Santiago Solari must go… America has gotten out of hand. He has neither feet nor head. There is no style of play, there is no work and defensive order and with desire or desire he does not reach you. It’s time for Solari to take a break and give Americanism a break…” she posted.

Through Twitter he expressed his idea that America and Solari should no longer continue together in the remainder of the tournament (Photo: Twitter/@Faitelson_ESPN)

For its part, Javier Alarconsports analyst TV picture he also shared the shortcomings of Solari’s tactic. The sports analyst mocked the premiere of the America uniform and took the opportunity to ask for Solari’s departure:

“Instead of launching a new uniform, they should release Solari. There is no way to defend it. Nothing at all today,” he tweeted on his verified profile.

The name of Santiago Solari quickly became a trend as different fans of the club showed their discontent, they also demanded the departure of Santiago Baños, sports president of America.

Santiago Solari accepted the claims of the fans and stated that “he will not give up” (Video: ESPN)

For its part, Andre Marinsports commentator Fox Sport He affirmed that those from Coapa are in “a decline” due to the results they accumulate in the six disputed days. “NEXT LAST IN THE TABLE 4 points out of a possible 18! America fell 3-1 to Pachuca at the Azteca Stadium. Solari’s team is in frank decline”.

Who also joined the conversation on social networks about Solari’s performance with America was Ciro Procuna, sports analyst for ESPN. He described as “shameful” the performance he showed on the field of the Azteca Stadium.

“Shameful. Another nightmarish game for America, now they fell 1-3 against Pachuca. No ideas, no football, no desire. This team keeps sinking. All games lost at home. 13 goals against. Cougars coming. Will Solari make it to this meeting?” he wrote on Twitter.

(Foto: Twitter/@cams_87)

While the specialists shared their analyses, the fans also joined the debate on the continuity of Santiago Solari at the helm of the club. with the phrase “Out Solari” They asked the Americanist board to take action on the matter and readjust the club’s malfunction.

They also asked for the departure of Santiago Baños, club sports director It should be noted that this is not the first time that the followers of The Eagles They ask for the resignation of Baños because different situations with the club have caused the Americanists to be dissatisfied with their work.

(Photo: Twitter / @SomosTalacha)

Despite the boos and claims against the strategy of the Argentine coach, in a press conference at the end of the game, the former Real Madrid coach accepted the demands of the fans and agreed that the team is not in its best moments.

“The fans have the right to express themselves and at this moment the strange thing would be for them to applaud us because we are not doing well; so they can yell or boo, it’s the same as long as we don’t improve”

With the loss to Tuzos, America was left with four points that leaves them in 16th place in the tablehis next rival will be Pumas in one more edition of the capital’s classic.

America was left with four points that leaves them in 16th place in the table (Photo: Twitter/@JavierMisar24)

Javier Alarcón, sports analyst for Imagen TV also shared the shortcomings of Solari’s tactics (Photo: Twitter/@Javier_Alarcon_)

(Foto: Twitter/@cprocuna)

KEEP READING:

Tigres vs. San Luis: Yeferson Soteldo’s outstanding performance in the UANL comeback

Canelo Álvarez vs David Benavidez: who would be preventing the fight

What is known about Vasco Aguirre’s permanence as coach of Rayados