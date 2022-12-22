He no longer competes with Ibai, but with footballers

Undoubtedly one of the most famous streamers on the internet is Amouranth due to her success in her Twitch broadcasts and also the account she has open on OnlyFans. All this It generates a large amount of income that makes life practically resolved. One thing he used to do is have complete transparency with his income, and they are amazing.

And this is surprising basically because streamers usually don’t reveal this amount, and it remains a huge unknown. But Amouranth has revealed through an interview what he has billed in a record month both on OnlyFans and on his Twitch channel.

Amouranth should already be compared to footballers and not other streamers

In the interview, Jake Lucky asked the streamer what had been the largest payment she had made for part of her activity on the network. Given this, he stated that it was difficult to come up with a specific figure because he always has a record month from time to time. But he likewise revealed: “I think the biggest I’ve ever withdrawn probably, because with OnlyFans you have to withdraw all the time, it was like $2 million. I waited like a month and a half or so.”.

We asked Amouranth about her most profitable month as a streamer and creator along with the biggest check she has ever seen The answer: $2 million 💀 pic.twitter.com/LENmdWCGTm — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) December 18, 2022

The figure of 2 million dollars is certainly astronomical, especially for a person who is out of this world. Here, despite the fact that donations from both Twitch and OnlyFans are included, it should be noted that the main source of income is undoubtedly the adult content platform.

If we compare these figures with other streamers, we see the big difference that exists. For example, Ibai bills only from Twitch about 100,000 euros per month, as we learned about the great leak that occurred on Twitch last year and that revealed what the different channels were generating. But obviously both in the case of Ibai and Amouranth the advertising campaigns they carry out that undoubtedly also generate a large amount of money must be counted.

That is why it can be clearly said that after many months in which month after month it bills several million dollars on its platforms, it shows that It cannot be compared with other streamers but with the footballers themselves who have million-dollar salaries. And this is mainly due to the number of users who decide to give their money to streamers, as happened a few weeks ago when this same creator received a box with 66,000 euros inside and different tools to help her due to her personal situation.