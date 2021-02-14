He played a few minutes and had an erratic night: this was Campazzo’s participation in Denver’s tight victory

Facundo Campazzo contra Oklahoma City Thunder

It was not a good night for Facundo Campazzo in the NBA. Nor for Denver Nuggets, who reacted at the right time to get a tight win against Oklahoma City Thunder for 97-95 and thus improve his record so far this season, which is now 14 wins and 11 losses to position himself in seventh place in the Western Conference.

After the discomfort that made him leave a few minutes after he entered against the Lakers, an injury that prevented him from playing in two consecutive games, and then having a good contribution in the victory against Cleveland, Campazzo was erratic in the few minutes he saw action. In addition, his presence on the court coincided with one of the worst passages for his team in the game.

The base of the Argentine national team entered with two minutes remaining to the end of the first quarter. Denver trailed by four points (16-20) and closed the set with a 10-0 run in favor of Oklahoma, which took the opening set 28-16. In that time, Facu suffered with a Canadian rookie penetration Luguentz there and lost a ball after a bad serve from a teammate just below his rim.

Already in the second period, Campazzo tried to find his own offense, but was not successful either and missed his three shots: one was an open triple and the other two attempts near the basket. What’s more, the play that perhaps best illustrated the passage of the former Real Madrid player through the game was when he made a bad decision in the middle of Denver’s counterattack and untimely enabled his teammate Zeke Nnaji.

Campazzo did not add points in the little more than six minutes he was on the court (AFP)

In this way, Campazzo He played only 6 minutes and 12 seconds – the fourth time he saw the least action – and did not add data for the statistics: He did not score points, rebounds or assists. He did not score in his three attempts at the basket and when he was on the floor his team was -10 against the Thunder.

It is important to mark that with Garry Harris Y PJ Dozier still out of the team due to injury, added to the matches that Facundo was absent, the guard RJ Hampton emerged as a variant among the substitutes for the rotation imposed by the coach Michael Malone.

After completing three low-efficiency quarters, the best of the Nuggets was seen in the deciding quarter. Thanks to the contribution of Nikola Jokic, Michael Porter Jr y Will Barton, the locals were able to pull off a necessary victory. The scorer for Denver was the Serbian giant, who finished with 22 points, 13 rebounds and 9 assists, while Jamal Murray also added 22 points, took five rebounds and distributed five goal passes. His night was not good from the field with a 3-11 on triples.

The schedule for the Nuggets will continue next Sunday when they will face LeBron James’ Los Angeles Lakers, the second best team in the West with a 21-6 record. The duel will be played in the Ball Arena from 00 Argentine time. Next, Denver will travel to face Tuesday against the Boston Celtics and then he will continue his tour of the east before Washington Wizards (Wednesday 17), Charlotte Hornets (Friday 19) and Atlanta Hawks (Sunday 21).

Nikola Jokic was Denver’s top scorer in the win over Oklahoma (USA TODAY Sports)

