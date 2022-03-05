He played in the Paraguayan national team, was champion in Colombia and today lives on the street: the drama of former soccer player Paniagua

The Viral Video Of Former Soccer Player Apolinar Paniagua

Football was not always the monstrous industry that it is today, so there are players who have not achieved economic strength despite their international careers. And that’s probably why Apolinar Paniaguawho in his time knew how to be champion with millionaires in Colombian soccer and wore the shirt of the Paraguay national teamis a homeless man who wanders the streets of Assumption.

The former Guarani striker, who represented his country’s national team and even defended the jerseys of clubs such as Olympia, Guarani and Liberty in Copa Libertadores matches, now has 75 years and in the last hours he took center stage in social networks as a result of some of his images.

“I got this video showing the current situation that a Paraguayan striker is experiencing, Apolinar Paniagua, who went through Pereira and became champion with Millonarios in 1972″wrote journalist Hernán Peláez, who published the footage where the former player is seen in terrible conditions.

Apolinar Paniagua was champion with Millonarios de Colombia in 1972.

Paniagua he appears in the video answering questions from a woman, who asks him his name and then about the clubs he played for. She does not see him in good condition: he is sitting on the street, without shoes and responds with difficulty. That is why in social networks many users offered to help him.

Apolinar Paniagua was born on July 23, 1946 in Jaguar, a town northwest of the department of Paraguarí and a few kilometers from Asunción. In addition to the teams in which he played in his country, he also served as a player of Antofagasta (Chile), Sports Pereira (Colombian) and Tampico Madero (Mexico).

Paniagua played 18 games for the Paraguayan national team and represented his country in the 1975 Copa América.

At 1972came to a millionaires that in that season did not incorporate players from Argentina O Brazil as was customary, but the new reinforcements were Paniagua and his compatriot Miguel Angel Sosa. Champions were consecrated that same year and also to Paniagua he is remembered for converting the goal 2.000 in the history of millionaires on May 20, 1973.

The images that spread over the Internet caused concern for a soccer player who played 18 games with the Paraguay national football team between 1975 and 1977. In those years, Apolinar Paniagua He was part of the team that played the America Cup from 1975.

