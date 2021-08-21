He played with Cristiano and Tevez at Manchester United and could end up in prison: a former player is charged with theft, fraud and money laundering

Anderson is investigated in Brazil for theft, fraud and money laundering (Photo by Michael Regan / Getty Images)

Anderson Luís de Abreu Oliveira, better known as Anderson, He knew how to have the world at his feet. After breaking into Gremio in a big way and standing out in Porto, Manchester United opted for the fledgling Brazilian figure. Although he managed to win the Golden Boy award (award for the best young player on the planet) in 2008, he never managed to explode and ended up retiring from football in 2019 at Adana Demirspor in Turkey.

His name was in the news again in the last hours. According to a report published by the Brazilian newspaper Globe, the former soccer player is one of eight people who are being investigated by state prosecutors for his alleged participation in a scheme designed to divert 35 million reais (approximately $ 6.5 million) from state stock exchanges and launder money using cryptocurrencies.

Anderson junto a Cristiano Ronaldo en su paso por Manchester United (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

The complaint from the Public Ministry ended up in the 17th Criminal Court of the Central Court of Porto Alegre. As reported by the aforementioned media, Judge Ricardo Petry Andrade considered “sufficient evidence obtained in the police stage for the inauguration of the criminal instance.”

The 33 athlete’s lawyer, Julio Cezar Coitinho Junior, stressed that Anderson has not yet been summoned, but that “It will show that you were a victim, not a participant.”

The investigation, called Crpytoshow, began more than a year ago, when prosecutors issued 13 search and seizure warrants in the Porto Alegre region. On June 25, 2020, one of the places listed was the department of the winner of the Copa América in 2007. and the bronze medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. It is worth noting that as a result of this operation, his computer was seized.

Anderson shared the roster with Carlos Tevez at Manchester United (Photo by Laurence Griffiths / Getty Images)

The complaint reports that this group would have circumvented a bank’s digital security scheme to divert the 35 million reais from an industry. The defendants would have laundered the money obtained with cryptocurrencies. This sum was allegedly misappropriated through 11 electronic transfers to six companies in four Brazilian states.

Anderson, after winning four titles in Porto (two Primeira Liga, a Portuguese Cup and a Portuguese Super Cup), was acquired by Manchester United in exchange for 25 million euros. In the Red Devils, under the leadership of Sir Alex Ferguson and together with Weyne Rooney, Cristiano Ronaldo, Carlos Tevez, Ryan Gyggs and Paul Scholes, he quickly became an important piece to lift the Champions League and the Club World Cup. In his record during his stay for the Red Devils there are also 5 Community Shields, 4 Premier League and 2 League Cup.

With the hiring of David Moyes began his decline. First he was loaned to Fiorentina and then he returned to his country to defend the shirts of Inter de Porto Alegre (2 Gaúcho Championships) and Coritiba (1 Paranaense Championship). After two seasons at Adana Demirspor in Turkey, the midfielder decided to retire. His last official match was on August 17, 2019, when his team won 2-0 against Balikesirspor.

