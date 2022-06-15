He posed as an NBA star, went through five controls and trained for 10 minutes at the Golden State Warriors stadium

This young American took advantage of his resemblance to the NBA star to watch a Warriors game



Unbelievable what happened this Monday in the NBA during the week of the finals that they dispute Golden State Warriors y Boston Celtics. According to a document issued by the security department of the franchise of the West of the USAa man circumvented five controls and entered the Chase Center to take some shots at the hoop.

Dawson Gurley, an internet celebrity, capitalized on his uncanny resemblance to Klay Thompsonone of the stars of the Californian team, to enter the stadium without any credentials to the point that he photographed himself on the field and was throwing for 10 minutes without anyone saying anything to him.

In the viralized letter in the last hours signed by Brian Herbert, vice president of security for the Golden State Warriors, they told the American that he has been prevented from attending an NBA, WNBA, G League or 2K LEAGUE game “for an indefinite period” as well as any type of event held at the Chase Center. Otherwise, he will be reported to the Police and “will be subject to arrest.”

What this young man did exposed the fragility of the security of Golden State, a franchise that prevails 3-2 in the finals series and that this Thursday could win the title. For this reason, to avoid a scandal, the team’s authorities refused to report it to the Police, for the time being, although the story went viral on social networks.

Klay Thompson’s double and the letter he received from Golden State Warriors security

Gurley had tested his resemblance to Klay Thompson in 2017, when he visited the Oracle Arena, then home to the Warriors, dressed as if he were the basketball player and discovered that dozens of fans were able to autograph him and took pictures of him. At that time managed to park his vehicle where the players do and then approached the relay bench where he greeted Stephen Curry, Draymon Green and Kevin Durant. All of them were amazed at their resemblance.

Thompson32, was chosen by Golden State in the 2011 Draft and since then he has defended the team with which he has already won three championship rings, although in recent seasons he was absent from the courts due to torn ligaments in his knee that forced him to undergo surgery. This year, after more than 900 days of inactivity with the West franchise, he returned to the team and scored 17 points against the Cleveland Cavaliers in his first game.

Dawson Gurley y Klay Thompson

KEEP READING:

The Warriors beat the Celtics and were one win away from making NBA history