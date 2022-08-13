He qualified for the World Cup with Morocco and was kicked out months before Qatar 2022: it’s the third time it’s happened to him

Vahid Halilhodzic doesn’t seem to have much luck in the months leading up to the World Cups (USA TODAY Sports)

the federation of Morocco informed this Thursday that he decided to end by mutual agreement the bond that with the coach Vahid Halilhodzicwho had been in charge of the national team for three years and who had been the brain behind qualifying for the 2022 Qatar World Cup. A little more than three months before the start of the contest, the Bosnian was cleared of his position and, although it seems incredible, It is the third time that a country has qualified for a World Cup and is kicked out after achieving the goal.

The Royal Moroccan Football Federation and Halilhodzic “agreed to separate amicably”, due to “differing points of view on the ideal preparation of the Atlas Lions for the final phase of the 22nd edition of the Qatar 2022 World Cup”, the body said. it’s a statement.

Before, the coach had experienced similar situations with the Ivory Coast and Japan. Now, it happened to him with Marrueos, where he had been working since August 2019. For his part, the federation thanked the coach “for the work done during his mission at the head of the national team, especially the classification for the next World”.

In 2018, he served as head of the Japanese team, but when there were two months left before the start of the activity in Russia, he was fired for drawing with Mali and fell to Ukraine in two friendlies. Something similar happened to him in 2010, when he was the coach of the Ivory Coast and after losing his first game (Africa Cup quarter-final against Algeria) he received a fax informing him of his greetings to three months from South Africa.

His only World Cup experience was with Algeria in Brazil 2014. His participation was historic in the tournament because he reached the round of 16 for the first time for the African nation and in that instance he was defeated 2-1 by Germany, champion of that edition.

Vahid Halilhodzic had a stage at the helm of PSG between 2003 and 2005 (Reuters)

The body that governs Moroccan football did not reveal the identity of the team’s next coach, although it stated that it will mobilize “all means to ensure the team a good preparation for the 2022 World Cup.” It should be remembered that the African team is part of Group F with Belgium, Croatia and Canada.

Last July, Iran experienced a similar event when it announced the dismissal of its coach Dragan Skocic, but a week later a spokesperson for the federation indicated that after a new meeting between the parties the coach will continue in office. “We request that the players of the national team, the press, former players and everyone unite with the common goal of raising the name of Iran,” Osuli requested to prevent the conflict from escalating further.

