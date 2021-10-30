He ran 80 kilometers with a broken leg and finished the race: the painful feat of Sylvaine Cussot

The arrival at the goal with a bandage on the right leg and a notorious face of pain

The name of Sylvaine Cussot he’s going around the world accomplishing an enormous feat in a trail race. In a new edition of the Diagonal of Fools Organized last week, the Frenchwoman exceptionally passed the test dragging an injury for a large part of the journey. The runner, who had completed first the 80 kilometers in the Ecotrail from Paris organized in July, finished fourth on this legendary route held on Reunion Island under very specific circumstances.

The 38-year-old athlete he had to travel half of the route, in a competition of 160 kilometers and with a positive unevenness of 9,400 meters, with the fibula in his right leg fractured after a strong fall. “Among other pains, I feel that the tibia hits but I did not imagine what happened at that moment. I was more concerned with my right rib which hurt a lot and my left hip which also took a big hit. I kept telling myself that once the effects of the shock have worn off, the pain will go away, ”she said. The team.

Sylvaine wrote a post on her social media explaining the suffering throughout her career. “From kilometer 80 of this Grand Raid, I started to feel a sharp pain in my shin. This very ailment became more and more unbearable, to the point of thinking of lowering the Roche Ancrée on the buttocks “, wrote about their experiences.

As she traveled 20 kilometers from the discovery of the injury, she began to feel racked with pain and Cussot considered retiring when she was in second place in the test. And he continued remembering: “I take out my phone, deactivate the airplane mode to alert my attendance and I see the messages of support I received. At that moment I thought: ‘Come on, grit your teeth and move on. So go ahead, grit your teeth to that damn finish line! ‘”.

The state of the legs a few days after the race on Reunion Island

He then put his cell phone away to resume his adventure with the unexpected setback. “I went through hell for 80 km”, described crossing the finish line with a time of 34 hours, one minute and 58 seconds. Unfortunately, this sensitive injury did not allow him to finish on the podium and he finished the Diagonale des Fous in fourth position, but what was done will remain in history anyway. The French newspaper The Parisian He did not hesitate to classify as a “feat” what was done by the athlete, who shared images of the “small fracture in the fibula” in his networks.

“I didn’t know how bad my injury was at the time, and I didn’t feel like I was putting my life in danger. On the other hand, he knew very well that he had to accept the consequences in the days after the race. So today, yes, it is painful, I have to deal with crutches, the pains are not pleasant, but I know that the body will eventually repair itself by taking the time, “he replied to the newspaper. The team.

An exceptional performance that made him remember another occasion in which he competed but with a left hand injury. “Although the memory of the pains that I had to endure during this long Via Crucis will not be forgotten, a very good experience will always remain in my memory.. The beautiful and pleasant moments that Reunion Island has given me come to mind. As always, I lived with a smile on my face the whole race, “added Cussot.

To close, he made a final balance: “This adventure, including my injury, was not a test that I would classify as unbearable”. Sylvaine’s competitiveness was exposed over the race, but there is no doubt that she will return next year for a rematch.

