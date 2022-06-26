He received a fierce beating before the race, competed the same and came out champion with a record: mysterious attack on a French athlete

The Frenchman was champion in the 400 meter hurdles despite having an eye patch

When Wilfried Happio broke into the athletics track helitas stadium of Caen all wondered the same thing: what it was that black patch over his left eye. There were no answers at that moment, but the questions grew once the French athlete was crowned French champion of the 400 meter hurdles with record included. The answer to that question it had happened twenty minutes before the race And it was loaded with violence.

Happio, 23 years old, was warming up in a specially prepared space for training located in the Malherbe school, about five hundred meters from the competition venue. Around 6:30 p.m. (local time), a man with accreditation In order to get around the controls, he broke into the sector, asked if he was Wilfried Happio and when he received the positive answer began to “beat him several times” violently. Los members of the corridor team intervened and they were able to stop the attack, according to the local newspaper The Parisian.

“With twenty minutes to go and we were ready to go to the race, a guy came out of nowhere and asked if he was Wilfried Happio. Then he jumped on him and hit him in the face.”explained to the media Olivier Vallaeys, coach of the athlete, according to the EFE agency. “Wilfried lay in bed for several minutes”clarified according to The Team.

after being treated urgently for injuries to the nose and left eye by the municipal police, Happio appeared on the track partially bandaged on his face and ran to be crowned champion. “In the beginning, it felt like I was training, at home, with a daily warm-up and training. The feelings were good. I am happy with this time, to do the minimum. Complete the season”, expressed the 400-meter hurdle specialist who in 2017 won the gold medal at the European Under-20 Championship held in Italy and repeated his feat in 2019 during the European Under-20 Championship. 23 which was held in Sweden.

This is how Happio ran after being attacked (Photo: AFP)

The middle The Parisian explained that the sprinter appeared at the press conference in “a very calm tone” but with a “bloody nose”. When they consulted him about the attack, he tried to avoid the subject: “Okay, okay, I don’t want to dwell on that. We will leave that to the competent people.”. The one who did elaborate a little more was his coach, who was horrified by the fact after the previous story that he had made: “I am speechless. It’s a barbarity”.

The assailant was arrested after the fact and Happio had to be taken to the hospital to be examined in detail after meeting with journalists in the mixed zone. According to what was known so far, both the French Athletics Federation and the Caen City Council they claimed to not know the author of the violent attack and in the next few hours they will make a formal presentation to the Police.

It is still a mystery to know what was the accreditation that he carried and that allowed him to access that exclusive place, in addition raised the hypothesis of a possible theft of this credential. The day marred by violence will remain in Happio’s personal records as one of his best performances: He set the championship record with 48′57″ and signed a new personal best.

Happio attended the press conference with a bloody nose and was later taken to hospital (Photo: AFP)

