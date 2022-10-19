He set a new record in a race, but an unthinkable mistake by the organizers ruined his mark

Eilish McColgan had broken the record for the women’s 10k (Reuters)

At the beginning of the month, the Great Scottish Runan event that takes place every year in Glasgow, Scotland, and which brings together thousands of amateur athletes who compete on different tracks in the same weekend. This year’s edition was historic as it was the first after the start of the coronavirus pandemic. COVID-19 and because it will be marked by an unusual mistake by the organizers.

It is that this week the competitor Eilish McColgan, who had been first in the 10 km and set a new record of 30 minutes and 18 seconds, received a call from the event authorities who informed her that her record was invalid. What happened?.

According to the main British portals, it all started a few days after the competition ended, when several participants reviewed their applications on mobile devices that provide them with data on their performances and discovered that they had not traveled 10 kilometers, despite having completed the route. That is why many sent this information to the organizers and there the truth was discovered.

“After an internal investigation, we have established that it was missing 150 meters. The shortfall in distance was entirely due to human error. An area of ​​the field was not designed according to previously agreed plans. This error had a marginal impact on the half marathon, but it was within tolerance and the day’s course was valid. We are extremely disappointed that this has happened in the 10K, in what was an incredibly positive return to the city for the Great Scottish Race after the pandemic,” explained Paul Foster of Great Run Company.

Eilish McColgan during the European Championships in August this year (Reuters)

“We have contacted Eilish to explain and apologize,” the spokesperson said, adding: “We will review our internal processes to ensure we do not make this mistake again.”. There are no excuses for this to happen and we are very sorry. We know we have let our customers down.”

Eilish McColgan31, is an experienced competitor who in her career has won three medals at the European Athletics Championships and a bronze at the 2017 European Athletics Indoor Championships. However, in her own country she was the victim of a mistake that prevented him from keeping the British record for the women’s 10K.

