He spent 21 years in jail after being convicted of rape and murder, but he was innocent

Viggo Kristiansen was sentenced to 21 years in prison by mistake

The norwegian public prosecutor’s office this Friday dropped the charges against a man who had served almost 21 years by rape and murder of two girlsafter further examination of the evidence.

The conviction for the murder and rape of two girls, Stine Sofie Sorstroneneight years old, and Lena Slogedal Paulsenout of ten, is one of the worst miscarriages of justice of the country’s history.

Viggo Kristiansenwho has always maintained his innocence, was sentenced by two courts in 2001 and 2002 to the longest sentence possible at the time: 21 years in prison with the possibility of extension.

The two girls were found dead in May 2000 after having gone swimming in a lake in a wooded area in the south of the country.

His death shocked Norway.

A view of the Norwegian Supreme Court in Oslo, Norway May 23, 2018. REUTERS/Gwladys Fouche/File



It may interest you: After spending more than 30 years in prison, they released a man who had been wrongly convicted

The reopening of the case last year discredited the testimony of the co-defendant Jan Helge Andersenwhich had implicated his friend Kristiansen.

It was also shown that DNA evidence did not support the multi-perpetrator theory, and it was noted that Kristiansen’s phone was a long way from the scene of the crime at the time it allegedly took place.

“The case has had profoundly tragic consequences.especially for Kristiansen – who has served more than 20 years in prison and thus has been deprived of much of his life – and for his relatives,” Attorney General Jorn Sigurd Maurud told reporters.

“Therefore, I want, on behalf of the prosecution, to offer my deepest sincere apologies for the injustice that has been inflicted”, he added.

Reference image of a prison. AP/Muhammed Muheisen/File

The Norwegian media have described the case as “one of the most serious judicial errors” of modern Norwegian history.

Kristiansen, now 43, was released from prison last year. According to his lawyer, he could ask the State for compensation of more than NOK 30 million ($2.8 million).

His co-defendant, Andersen, who received a sentence of 19 years a slightly lighter jail term for cooperating with investigators, will now be investigated further, the prosecutor added.

Kristiansen’s acquittal will still have to go to court, but with the charges being dropped by the prosecution, this is very much a formality.

(With information from AFP)

KEEP READING:

Norway arrested two Russian citizens who used drones to take photos of strategic locations

Norwegian oil company Equinor completed its exit from the Russian energy market

In the midst of the Ukrainian counteroffensive, Russia deployed eleven nuclear bombers near the border with Norway