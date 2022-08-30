He spent 60 hours lying down and won 350 euros: the story of the most unusual competition in the world

Zarko Pejanovic is the 2022 champion and took the title of “laziest man”

It all started 12 years ago, when Radoje Blagojević, owner of an ethnic village in Montenegro, sought a way to ironize an established stereotype in his country. It looks like, in Europe they tend to classify their compatriots as “lazy” and that is why they created a contest to make fun of that nickname. Thus, the competition was born, which is held once a year and which invites the contestants to fight to see who can last the longest lying on their back on the ground.

The champion of the 2022 edition was Zarko Pejanovicwho he was lying down for 60 hours. “It was not difficult, believe me, I did not even warm up”declared in dialogue with the local media The voice of Zabiela. For his unusual achievement, she pocketed 350 euros, a rafting experience, a lunch for two in a restaurant and a stay in a hotel in Brezna, the town where the competition is held.

“When a sponsor comes to support the competition, it’s fun, but the biggest mistake is when someone’s family comes,” explained the champion who he took the title of the “laziest man”. “When someone’s relatives come, it’s hard not to get up.”

According to the rules, the contestants must stay lying on their blankets for as long as possible and if they stand up, they lose. That is to say, they are fed while they maintain that position on their back and can only go to the bathroom once every eight hours, except that was added a few years ago and that allowed the records to skyrocket, since until then the mark that seemed unattainable was of 52 hours.

Dubravka Aksić, 2021 champion and record holder of 117 hours

In this case, there was also a change in the regulations because the weather did not cooperate. The intense rains forced the competitors to move and instead of resting all the time under the tree that provided them with shade, they lay down for a while inside a cabin during the second day of competition. Ultimately, Pejanovic was the one who endured the longest, but his 60 hours were nothing compared to what Dubravka Aksić achieved in 2021.

The woman from Podgorica spent 117 hours lying down in the last edition. “It was very hard, especially at 3am last night when it started to rain heavily. It was cold, although we used extra blankets. Otherwise, it would have become too boring to continue. Our bodies began to ache from lying down, so we tried to summon the rain to be the judge, and it did. If it wasn’t for the rain, we would have stayed a while longer.”

The owner of the absolute record of this competition reached the last day together with two young people. One of them left two hours before her and the other five minutes before. Those rains of the 2021 edition meant that for this year the organizers agreed to move the contestants to a hut when the rainfall was too annoying.

It should be remembered that the reason for this competition is related to the laziness usually associated with Montenegrins. Therefore, if this tournament begins to require too much effort, it will lose its meaning. Thus, the regulations are usually modified for the comfort of the contestants.

The curious thing is that the inhabitants of Montenegro often joke about this stereotype to the point that have created their own 10 urban commandments:

-Man is born tired and lives to rest.

-Love your bed as you love yourself.

-Rest during the day, so you can sleep at night.

-Don’t work, work kills.

-If you see someone resting, help them.

-Work as little as you can and pass all the work you can to someone else.

-Salvation lies in the shadow, no one died to rest.

-Work brings diseases, don’t die young.

-If you feel like working, sit down, wait and see what happens to you.

-When you see people eating and drinking, approach them. When you see them working, move away so as not to disturb them.

