He started at the bottom and finished fifth: Carlos Sainz’s impressive comeback at the Formula 1 French GP

Carlos Sainz Jr. advanced 14 places: he started 19 and finished fifth (REUTERS / Yara Nardi)

In motorsports, winning is not everything. A pilot can make a great comeback and leave the circuit full of adrenaline, vertigo and with the satisfaction of a job done. With those feelings he withdrew Carlos Sainz of the Paul Ricard Autodrome, where this Sunday the Formula 1 French Grand Prix. The Spaniard on board his Ferrari he started from the bottom and finished fifth on the twelfth date of the season.

The 27-year-old from Madrid started penultimate because he had to change elements in his power unit, that is, the combustion engine, which were the turbocharger, MGU-K (the system that uses the gases from the engine to generate electricity) and MGU -H (the system that allows energy recovery with braking). In those cases, a penalty is applied, which is to start from the bottom. Another who did the same was the Danish Kevin Magnussen, which runs for Haas and also has Scuderia drivers. The Nordic started last and that position corresponded to him because his team made the change after Ferrari.

Sainz started behind, but from the beginning he began to gain positions and before the end of the tenth lap he already completed the top ten. He later entered the pits when the race was neutralized to remove the other Ferrari from Charles Leclerc, who spun and left at the time he was leading the competition.

* The main GP alternatives

Carlos entered to change his tires and Ferrari sent him to the track just as he was entering Alex Albonwho stepped on the brake of his Williams to avoid a collision. For that maneuver for which he was not responsible, Sainz received another five-second penalty that was applied to the final time of the race.

However, the rhythm that the Matador’s son imposed on the track was so good that this surcharge did not affect his final time and advanced a total of 14 places. He managed to continue advancing on the track and reached fifth place and finished the French competition in that place and saved the honors of Ferrari on a Sunday complicated by the desertion of Leclerc.

Sainz’s good work was recognized by the public, who chose him as the “Rider of the day”, in which the fans vote for the most outstanding rider and it is done online. People applauded his progress on the track. It was not a triumph or a podium, but he is always a pampering soul for popular recognition.

Carlos Sainz was chosen as “Driver of the day” in the online election made by fans

Sainz is fourth in the championship and has had a satisfactory season in which he went from low to high. After his mistake in Australia, where he left due to a mistake, and the touch he received from Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren) at Imola (Emilia Romagna GP) that made him drop out in the Sprint race, he was making up ground in the season and his highest point was his first victory in the Máxima, no less than in the British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

“Good comeback. It was fun to gain positions in the race and I gave it my all on the track. Bad luck in the pits, but we fought for the podium. As always, we will review everything to try to improve. Go for Hungary ”, Sainz said on his social networks.

The Spaniard renewed his contract with Ferrari until the end of 2024 and thanks to the leap in quality that the Italian team’s car (F1-75) had this year, it was able to be more competitive. However, he knows that this year the number one driver is Leclerc because of the position he occupies in the competition, beyond the abandonment of the Monegasque.

This Sunday Max Verstappen He won aboard his Red Bull at the French Grand Prix and stretched his lead over Leclerc to 63 units. The podium was completed by the Mercedes riders, Lewis Hamilton y George Russell. The action will return next weekend with the Hungarian Grand Prix at the Hungaroring Autodrome.

KEEP READING

Max Verstappen took advantage of the abandonment of Charles Leclerc and won the Formula 1 French GP

The cry of fury of Charles Leclerc after his incredible abandonment in the Formula 1 French GP

Adversaries on the track and friends off it: Flaco Traverso’s anecdotes about the rivalry with Loco Di Palma