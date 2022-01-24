He suffered a huge hack with ransomware and now he has been compensated with 1,400 million dollars: the case of the pharmaceutical company Merck

Almost five years ago, the pharmaceutical company Merck was the victim of the ‘NotPetya’ ransomware attack, rendering more than 30,000 computers and 7,500 servers unusable. Now, thanks to the lawsuit that the pharmaceutical company itself filed in 2018, they have obtained a compensation of 1,300 million dollars.

Since the incident, Merck and its insurers have had conflicting views on whether they should be compensated after the attack. This is because, according to the insurers themselves, as it is an attack perpetrated by the Russian government on Ukraine, considered that losses should be subject to an ‘act of war’ exclusion. Obviously for Merck this was not the case, taking the case to court.

A cyber attack as part of an ‘act of war’

The trial was held last week in New Jersey, where Judge Thomas J. Walsh concluded that in this case the ‘act of war’ exclusion does not apply, as reported by the Bloomberg media. This is because it is ‘a real armed conflict’.

The fact that cyberattacks are much more common today has been the key to considering this incident as one to be compensated by insurers. And it is that according to the interpretation of the judge, ‘insurers did not modify their contract language to exclude cyberattacks’, giving the pharmaceutical company total freedom to consider this attack as a consequence of a traditional form of war.

The rules have changed after the increase in cybercrime

Everything indicates that this case will serve as an example for future conflicts, assuming a paradigm shift in the face of the proliferation of cyberattacks against companies. ‘This will accelerate the urgency of these types of talks‘, says Josephine Wolff, an associate professor of cybersecurity policy at Tufts University.

Mercks was not the only victim of ‘NotPetya’. And it is that the firm Mondelez Internacional Inc. is also studying whether the Zurich insurer should compensate him for the damage caused by the cyberattack. Of course the landscape has changed to the point of having to reformulate policies and clauses in the face of cyber attacks.

