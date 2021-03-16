He threw one of the NBA’s worst free throws of the year, blamed a nonexistent earthquake and rivals laughed in his face

The failure of Kuzma that caused the laughter of his rivals

The Lakers win over Golden State Warriors 128-97 left a curious episode that occurred during the second quarter of the game. On this occasion the protagonist was neither LeBron James nor Stephen Curry, the two shining figures of that evening, but Kyle Kuzma.

The 25-year-old earned the mockery of virtually everyone who was witnessing the meeting that took place at the Chase Center in San Francisco by take one of the worst free throws of the NBA season.

As if that were not enough, in addition to the irrepressible laughter of Curry and Dyamond Green, among others, the forward He defended himself in post-match statements with an unusual excuse.

The Warriors side exploded after the incredible failure of Kuzma

There were seven minutes to go to the end of the first half when Kuzma prepared to shoot from the line after Montrezl Harrell was fouled by James Wiseman for an elbow to the nose while trying to block a pitch.

The Michigan native spiked the ball, looked at the hoop, braced himself, and when he fired the shot the ball went to the left without even touching the metal. A play that triggered several reactions from both sides. At first you could see what appeared to be a scolding from Harrell for the execution.

But the most curious thing was going to happen after that, when heThe cameras went to the Warriors bench. There several players could not believe what their rival had erred and even Dyamond Green gave a great laugh, while making fun of what had happened.

At his side was also Stephen Curry, what seemed to say something to him while laughing, to which Kuzma replied somewhat embarrassed

The Lakers prevailed in the duel against the Warriors by 128-97



The most curious thing, however, happened after the game and at the time of giving statements. The American stopped before the microphones, was consulted by the shot, and he tried to defend himself with an incredible excuse.

“San Francisco had a 3.5 magnitude earthquake and everything started shaking. I don’t know, I got scared and it went too far to the left ”, commented the player while smiling.

With defeat, Golden State put an end to its winning streak at home (4) a day after cutting his worst losing streak of the season (4) by beating the Jazz 131-119. The Lakers, meanwhile, had just lost their last two road games, both against Western Conference teams.

