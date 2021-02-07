He tried a spectacular dunk and broke the hoop: the play that Zion Williamson starred in that the whole NBA talks about

Zion Williamson broke a hoop in the NBA

The arrival of Zion Williamson to NBA spawned a revolution. Chosen in the first place of the Draft 2019 by the New Orleans Pelicans, the 1.98 meters and almost 130 kilos giant dazzled locals and strangers with his acrobatic plays in college basketball at Duke. Due to physical problems, he could not start the season on time and with the health crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic, his first season was tarnished.

That is why the 2020-2021 campaign seems to be the one chosen by the power forward to take off in the best basketball league in the world and show all its conditions. In the 20 games he played, Zion averages just over 23 points per game, to which he adds 7.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists. with almost a 60 percent of successes in field shots.

But beyond his statistics, one of the virtues that stood out to this young man of 20 years before landing in the NBA was your ability to attack the rim and dump the ball. In the meeting that the Indiana Pacers and the Pelicas on the day this Friday, Williamson showed all his might.

It was the second quarter of the game when the number 1 from New Orleans earned his place in the rival Pintana zone and, after leaving on the road to Justin Holiday, jumped to try to perform a dunk on the body of the Georgian Goga Bitadze. Zion outplayed the Pacers in the jump to center, but when he was about to finish the action, the ball slipped and hung from the ring for a couple of seconds, causing damage to the board.

The precise moment in which Zion Williamson tries to dump the ball over the body of Goga Bitadze that later caused the rim to break (AP)

Once the play was over, the referees stopped the match for the court managers to check the ring. Finally, game was delayed because cylinder and net had to be changed.

Beyond the partial postponement, the game resumed and the Pelicans were left with a tight 114-113 victory. Williamson finished with 18 points, four rebounds, five assists and three blocks in 31 minutes of action.. Additionally, the Salisbury, North Carolina-born player achieved the first milestone of his nascent career: became the eighth player in NBA history to reach 1,000 points in his first 44 games in the league since the league’s merger with the old ABA in the 1976-77 season.

According to the site ESPN Stats, the other seven are: Michael Jordan (1.186), Bernard King (1.095), Shaquille O’Neal (1.037), David Robinson (1.029) Walter Davis (1.024), Bill Cartwright (1,018) and Blake Griffin (1,002), the Detroit Pistons forward today.

They had to repair the rim in the game between Indiana Pacers and New Orleans Pelicans

With the road win at Indiana, Williamson’s Pelicans added their ninth win so far this season and have a record of 9-12 that places them in position number 12 in the Western Conference of the NBA.

After transforming his physique and strengthening him to join the league that brings together the best players in the world, Zion is ready to continue imposing his name thanks to his power and his ability to jump.

MORE ON THIS TOPIC:

Zion Williamson came to the NBA: why his mother was key in the growth of the player who goes for the throne of Lebron James

What does the Denver report say about the injury suffered by Facundo Campazzo and his presence in the next game