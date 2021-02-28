He wanted to catch Messi at speed, he made a fool of himself and went viral: the memes on the networks

Messi made a fool of a rival in Barcelona-Seville

Lionel Messi He again had a key game to give Barcelona victory with a goal and an assist in 2-0 over Sevilla in the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium. The captain, in addition to his contribution on the scoreboard, was the center of a controversy and the main protagonist of a viral image with midfielder Joan Jordán.

The action to go through social networks during these hours occurred at the 87 minutes, when the scorer was with two goals up for him Blaugrana. Leo started on the left wing, passed in speed and Jordan threw himself on him to take him with both hands, a clear sign of helplessness. The 33-year-old Argentine footballer passed by and his rival, 26, barely managed to grab him by the shirt without being able to stop him.

In any case, Messi stopped so that the referee Alejandro Hernández collects the fault and, of course, takes the yellow card his rival. The particularity is that Jordan had already been admonished days ago during the first leg semifinals of the Copa del Rey: Messi threw a pipe at him and his rival needed himWhen he tried to catch the ball to make the foul fast, Jordán refused to give it to him and Leo rebuked him. The decision? Yellow for the Sevilla midfielder.

Some users on the networks recalled what happened to Gerard Piqué with Kylian Mbappé days ago during the knockout stages of the Champions League between Barcelona and PSG, when the Spanish wanted to take the French from the shirt, but could not stop him.

“We have not done what we wanted to do, we wanted to play an aggressive match and they have been comfortable. It was a lack of conviction when jumping, trying to make them uncomfortable, and from then on we have also lacked being aggressive, ”said the Andalusian footballer after the game, although he did not refer to this particular action. Jordán was asked about the controversy he had with the flea as protagonist: should he have been sent off for double warning? “He didn’t get yellow … well he didn’t get it, I don’t know if it’s for second yellow or not, he took me away,” he said.

Both will meet again on next Wednesday, March 3 from 17 in the Camp Nou for the revenge of the semifinals of the Copa del Rey that had Sevilla as the winner in the initial duel.

