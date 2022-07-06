He wanted to telecommute to avoid COVID, but the company ended up firing him for disobedience. Justice supports it

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused many people to discover the benefits of teleworking on a day-to-day basis. But the fact that it is something so new in our country is causing a large number of conflicts in companies that are ending up in the Social Courts of our country. Now we have known a new case of dismissal in which a worker wanted to abuse teleworking, but in the end it went really wrong.

The worker who is the object of this new claim had been carrying out an activity since August 2019 as telephone manager. As a consequence of the pandemic, he carried out the activity from home in teleworking mode, although in 2021 at the end You were asked to return to work face-to-face in the office. But this worker decided to argue his fear of being infected by COVID-19, ultimately having a disciplinary dismissal that he did not hesitate to appeal.

Fear of contagion by COVID is not an excuse to telework

The fact of absence from work without justification Clara is something really serious, which can end in immediate dismissal. And this is precisely what this worker did, who began by requesting a vacation that was denied and after wanting to extend teleworkingalthough it had been denied by all means.





In the appeal that was filed with the Salsa de lo Social, the worker wanted to clarify that had been discriminated against by violating his right to health. This is because this working father had quite a bit fear of contracting COVID and infecting his three children and the rest of the relatives with whom he lives. That is why she wanted at all costs not to go to the office.

But these reasons did not have any weight for the judges who decreed this dismissal as appropriate, since they do not reflect that these fears may be reason for justification for their absences from work. And it is that although he tried to argue that all these absences in the office were justified for having done them in telecommuting mode, the pretext that the company denied him this modality leaves them unjustified.

Cases like this remind us that teleworking must always be approved by the company. In the event that a superior requires you in person, you will not be able to say no, and you will always have to go to your workplace. Absences in this sense may be unjustified and in the end you will receive a dismissal letter for breaching the Workers’ Statute.

Source | General Council of the Judiciary

Via | E&J