He was a “barra brava” of Borussia Dortmund and now he fights discrimination and anti-Semitism in football: “The fans are a solution, not a problem”

Daniel Lörcher visited Buenos Aires to participate in the Latin American Forum to Combat Antisemitism and stopped by the River Plate stadium (Photo: @stefanocdicarlo)

They are still scenes that unfortunately are repeated in football stadiums. Within the most popular sport in the world, which is a reflection of society, there are still chants and gestures that hurt. Although it has gradually ceased to be a generalized attitude and currently most cases are isolated, it is common for this behavior to be endorsed by others. They hide behind the concept of folklore to attack regardless of the fact that the claims have gained greater visibility at a time when social networks have an enormous role. One of the banners fight against racism and antisemitism in footballmainly in Europe, is Daniel Lorcher: a staunch fan of the Borussia Dortmundwho for a decade was part of that fervent group that traveled everywhere to cheer on the team, but is now in charge of the Corporate responsability of the German club and leads the fight against these problems that affect the fans and bog down the experience in the stadiums.

On these days, Lorcher visited Buenos Aires to participate in the Latin American Forum to Combat Antisemitism that took place on the eve of the 28th birthday of the attack on the Argentina Israeli Mutual Association (AMIA) and attended to Infobae in the facilities of the Marriott Hotel. His work in recent years has consisted of assuming the commitment to eradicate discrimination of any kind both on and off the field of play. His battle is far from over but the vision within the entity he represents is very clear: “We see the fans as a solution, not a problem.”

— How was the atmosphere of football during your childhood in Germany?

— I would say that my first visit to a stadium was in 1994, when I was only 8 years old, Borussia Dortmund was very successful and I became a fan of the club. I grew up in Stuttgart, about 400 kilometers from the BVB ground, and everything was completely different there because in Dortmund there was a lot of enthusiasm and people were very connected with the team. It was a very noisy context, a crazy, positive atmosphere, I remember it that way. It had a lot to do with the team’s successes.

— When did you start working in football and what does your current job consist of?

— I was part of the “barras bravas” for more than 10 years and followed the team everywhere. In 2012, I applied to join the club, I went from being a fan to working as a volunteer. Then, I was offered to join the fan affairs office and I started in that area in 2013. Now I am in charge of the Corporate Responsibility department within Borussia Dortmund, we are a group of six people who do sustainability management, because as a big club we have concerns of this type to solve; We are also in charge of the Borussia Dortmund Foundation and the central axis of our work is to combat discrimination.

— How important is it for your current job to have been on the other side of the sidewalk and your past as an ultra in German football?

— To occupy the position I currently have, it is not necessary to have a background in the stands, but the work I do is also because I was part of that movement. It has affected me in many ways, I still have many friends from that time in which I have known many structures, I learned a lot about the organization of the fans, which work more or less like a small company. They run the bar, they book plane flights or train trips to go to every game, so I learned a lot about the life of fans and it’s very helpful. Even when I already have a very different job than I had 10 or 11 years ago when I was part of that movement.

Daniel Lörcher, director of Borussia Dortmund, participated in the World Jewish Congress in April this year.

— How do you take on the challenge of actively fighting against problems so deeply rooted in such a popular sport?

— Let me put it this way: we have a great opportunity because we can approach every person who is interested in soccer. When you reach an interest group of this magnitude you cannot focus on certain people, of any particular educational or financial level, because everyone talks about this sport. That is why when we create a program, even if it is about discrimination, we reach all people. It is a great opportunity that we have. The challenge is to be up to date and hit the key, trying not to overload people, they have to enjoy football but they also have to be in a healthy environment. In terms of discrimination we have faced great concerns for a decade but we try to change the dynamic in the stadiums. Currently, we not only solve problems but also look for opportunities to progress.

— What resources are essential for fans to be safe in stadiums?

— The most important thing of all is education and how to make people raise their voices. If there is discrimination in a stadium, we have a very organized structure, the ushers have the necessary knowledge to act on any problem and help the fans. For example, if there is a case of sexual abuse or someone feels uncomfortable, you can go to them to accompany you to a room and assist you in the best way. The most important thing is that we see the fans as a solution, not as a problem. Our work focuses on the fact that the fans are part of our community, the greatness of our club is directly linked to the fans. If we saw them as a problem, it would be very difficult to improve the atmosphere in the stadiums. They are part of the solution, we ask them everything we need to know to act. They have to feel that they are part of what we do and that they have a chance to make a change.

— When Argentina was champion of the Copa América, there was a moment when Lionel Messi asked his teammates not to sing against Brazil… How important is a posture of this style in the players?

— What Lionel Messi did was amazing because, even in a sport with as much rivalry as football, it is not necessary to focus on your rival after a victory. The players have a fundamental role because they are observed by everyone and every mistake they make, no matter how small, can be decisive. It is very important that they learn how to behave because if they don’t behave correctly, people will see them. For example, when the NBA players joined the “Black Lives Matters” movement, there were players from our team like Manuel Akanji or Jude Bellingham who raised their voices against racism and it was very important for our work. Not only do we have to leave it for those who are affected by this problem, everyone can participate.

Lionel Messi stopped the chants against Brazil during the celebrations at the Maracana.

— Here too there was a case of a footballer who made antisemitic gestures against the fans of a rival club and received a 10-game ban… Is that punishment enough?

— It is difficult because it depends on how the player reacts to his own behavior, if he recognizes that he made a mistake or is open to learning about it, to receive help. Someone has to give him a hand to act in the right way. The problem with sanctions is that the focus is not on helping the players. Logically, they pay more attention to their sporting qualities but their personality also has to be reviewed a lot. Every player who is hired by our club knows where we stand on racism, discrimination and anti-Semitism. Everyone sees what Borussia Dortmund does and what the identity of the club is. It’s not just about playing football.

— Why did a club as inclusive as Borussia Dortmund take so long to create a women’s team?

— We started with the women’s team last year and, to be honest, for a long time nobody saw that it was necessary. It also happened that there were always local teams playing at the highest level and we didn’t want to steal their players. We had discussions about whether we should do it or not and I think that made it late for us but in the end we did it in the best possible way: we started competing at the lowest level and we made a commitment to all the local clubs in Dortmund not to take seven away from them. or eight players each, but maybe we took two or three who wanted to sign with us. The team is growing successfully. Of course, the decision was made late, but I would say that we dealt with it in the best way.

Lörcher, a Borussia Dortmund fan, is now in charge of the club’s Corporate Responsibility department (@BVB)

— Do you think that soccer clubs, especially in countries like Argentina, have a more important role than some educational or religious institutions?

— The clubs play an important role in these matters because the gateway to discuss these problems is football. Everyone can talk about who is going to be the best striker in the world in the future, it’s easy to say how many goals he’s going to score. Part of our concept is to use this sport and the identification with the club to talk about what happens in the community. We cannot look at the heritage of our institution without seeing the history of the city and that gives us access to all the topics that surround it. If we look at how Borussia Dortmund was founded, what has happened historically in the area, we can find victims of the holocaust linked to our team. Unlike the interest groups targeted by other institutions, such as the church, football reaches all educational groups, people of all ages and economic situations. It is very massive. There are a lot of discussion points and problems at different levels, you can see a lawyer talking to an 18-year-old ultra in the stands, and in turn there is a grandmother watching the game on television. That is the great power that football has, institutions are more than clubs, they become communities that are part of society.

