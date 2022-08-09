“He was a forward, we played differently from the rest”: Lionel Scaloni surprised when talking about one of the technicians who marked him

“He was an advance, we played differently from the rest”: Scaloni’s revelation about Profe Córdoba

Lionel Scaloni debuted in Argentine soccer at Newell’s Old Boys en 2005. Sin embargo, his jump he achieved European football because of the great tournaments he played with students from La Plata between 1996 and 1997. AND had a lot to do in his preparation the coach of that time of the group punctures, Daniel Cordova.

“I was a forward at that time, we already played differently from the rest”, revealed Scaloni in dialogue with ESPN. “Libero, stopper, lane player, one stopper with the smallest forward, the other stopper with the largest forward… He did things that I, who came from Newell’s, was not used to. It gave me the opportunity to hit the jump”, continued on El Profe, the coach of the Argentine team.

From then on, Lionel Scaloni’s career was on the rise. In 1998 he was transferred to Deportivo La Coruña, where he left a mark in the little more than nine years in which he defended his colors. He went to West Ham United, Racing Santander, Lazio in Italy, Spain again to play for Mallorca and his subsequent retirement at Atalanta from Serie A.

“I was always on the coaching side, even when I was young and the way of thinking”, Scaloni told about the early vision he had about the career he currently has. “He looked for the return and spoke to the partner when he was angry. I was never angry when I did not play, nor to think that the DT had it with me ”, he added.

In another order, Scaloni spoke about the list for the Qatar World Cup, the goals of the Argentine team in the World Cup, the Copa América achieved in Brazil and the present of Lionel Messi, among other topics.

Lionel Messi and Scaloni during the National Team training (REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian)

Here are his most notable quotes:

“There are ten teams that are going to fight for the World Cup, that are going to play it. I go game by game, it is useless to say that we are going to win. It’s a lie, there are great teams. Yes, we are going to compete, this team competes with anyone”.

“Saudi has a different connotation. We know that Mexico grows in World Cups, has a great coach and great players. Poland, the European rival, beyond the fact that they qualified in a Repechage, have very good players, like Lewandowski. He has a good one down the line.”

“It was at a special moment, with the pandemic, Argentina had not won the Copa América for a long time. That’s why she hit and people got excited. But you have to keep your feet on the ground.”

“The National Team is going to leave every last drop of perspiration on the pitch. People need to know that the team is going to represent them. The result can be whatever it is, but the fan will understand that they left everything”.

“I don’t like that they say the Scaloneta, it’s already installed… If I could, I’d take it out.”

“I don’t know if Leo (Messi) ever played badly. Somehow or another he plays well and gives the team a grain of sand”.

“If you see our lists, they are from 26 to 29. We are not ruling anything out, but we are clear that the list will come from those who were with us. Although there may be injuries, a lot of things”.

“Sometimes I play these and I say that we couldn’t play. I doubt it very much, they go very fast. Another football, another moment. I would like to be in their place.”

“There are times when you celebrate different goals. I went to celebrate Lautaro’s goal in Bolivia with them, because I believed that goal could score something. That goal I felt was important, at height, we were suffering”.

“The first shirt I changed was with Zidane, who made his debut against Deportivo La Coruña for the Teresa Herrera trophy. In the last two minutes I did not move from next to him to change the shirt.

“If you’re honest with the player, today they don’t understand it, but tomorrow they do.”

