He was about to lose his sight in a fight, his rival accused him of being a coward and he took revenge with one of the KO of the year

That punishment that Joe Joyce gave him at the end of November 2020 was a break in the rising career of Daniel Dubois. The 24 year old British fighter He was called to be the star of the future among heavyweights, but that KO loss was not only a statistical posturing, it put his eyesight and health at risk. Almost two years after that event, Dynamite He had a high-impact performance to forget what happened: became “regular” world champion of the World Boxing Association with an impressive knockout against Trevor Bryan.

The fight took place in Casino Miami with the regular belt of the AMB at stake, which is not considered the main belt but does allow access to the absolute title of that entity that the Ukrainian has today Oleksandr Usyk. The event had a key seasoning: the American, undefeated until this evening, had called Dubois a “coward” remembering his abandonment to Joyce.

“I know he’s a coward, I smell him. He is a glorified amateur. They put him in front of big heavy bags, and he does what he’s supposed to do, knock those guys out. But the first time they put him up against a decent opponent and his legs shake.”, Bryan disqualified him in the previous one, detracting from the 16 knockouts (in 17 wins) that he dragged until this Saturday. The message was related to Dubois decided to put a knee on the ground for 10 seconds of the fight against Joyce to decree his first –and only defeat–.

Y Dynamite He carried all those accusations to show his rival above the ring his conditions: he ended the fight in the fourth round with an impressive left foot to the face that put the American to sleep, who tried to get up while the judge carried out the regulation count but could not.

“I wanted to see what he had, I tried the chin and then I went for it. It was a perfect ending and I am very happy. I think this will instantly make me a better fighter, ”he declared after what was done, according to the British media. “Dillian Whyte, Joseph Parker, all those names… they’re all on my list”, affirmed about his desire to face these boxers. However, this victory opens a door for him to be the mandatory challenger for the winner of the rematch between his compatriot Anthony Joshua and Usyk that would occur in the coming weeks after the surprising victory of the Ukrainian last year.

Regardless of his brilliant presentation above the ring, what Dubois has done is a celebration considering that almost had to retire when he suffered that defeat against Joyce. The British fought for six rounds with the orbital bone of his left eye fractured and a retinal hemorrhagewhich put the verge of losing sight as reported by the newspaper The Sun by then. “saved his eye. Her eye was obviously in bad shape and I heard she broke her orbital bone. He is young, he can come back without problems ”, his rival had reflected after that fight.

“I no longer think about the eye, everything is back to normal. The eye is ready to be hit again. She has healed and I think she is stronger now than she was before. He has made me tougher and I am ready to return, ”Dubois had told the specialized media Boxingscene in mid-2021 when he made his comeback seven months after the resounding fall.

The truth is that that dramatic scene was in the past. Dynamite his only loss was that fight against Joyce and since then he has already accumulated three wins in a row by knockout against the Romanian Bogdan Dinu, against the American Joe Cusumano and this weekend against Bryan.

The American, 32 years old, he had never fallen in his previous 22 fights, in which he had accumulated 15 knockouts. In August 2018 he had managed to obtain the interim WBA world title, but he only appeared again in 2021 with the vacant regular WBA belt at stake.

“UK fans and most boxing fans don’t know me that well. I am a heavyweight champion, and I have one of the WBA champions and also one of the first original belts. Yes, I am the champion. I’ve been in this sport for a long time. So I will be a champion, I will continue doing what I do and I will build my legacy, so this is who I am”, this boxer who has the mythical Don King as promoter had raised hours before being defeated by the European.

At 24 years old, Dubois now positions his last name again in the big marquees in a division that is in the process of transition after retirement? of Tyson Fury in April this year with a resounding event in Wembley who had his victory over Dillian Whyte. There is also great expectation about the rematch of Joshua vs. Usyk and a big question mark on the next steps of the former world champion Deontay Wilderwho warned days ago that he will not retire.

