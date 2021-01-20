He was born in the Maradona neighborhood, Gallardo let him go from River and Manchester United would make a millionaire offer for him

Facundo Medina marks the Spanish Pablo Sarabia, from PSG (REUTERS / Pascal Rossignol).

The pass of the Argentine footballer Facundo Medina could be bought by Manchester United. The former defender of River and Talleres de Córdoba has played since last year at Racing Club de Lens in Ligue 1. According to French media, the offer of the English team would be around the $ 15,000,000 (£ 11,000,000).

The 21-year-old Argentine central defender made a good impression since his arrival in French football. In mid-2020 he joined the Lens team after a payment to Talleres de 4,000,000 gross dollars (5,460,000 pounds sterling). At the time, the Cordovan club owned 65 percent of his pass and River, the remaining 35. That is why the entity of Núñez entered 1,400,000 gross dollars, 1,000,000 in the hand of the US currency.

Today Sport Witness gave account of this news that also collected The voice of the North and bounced off The SunIf this operation takes place, there are two possibilities. One is for the English club to loan him to the same French team for the rest of the season. The other, less likely in the short term, is that he will go directly to the ranks of the Red Devils since the technical director, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, has a great interest in having your services.

Medina played eleven games in the team he directs Franck Haise and scored a goal in Ligue 1 where his club ranks tenth in the table. His performance was closely followed by Lionel scaloni, coach of the Argentine National Team, who He was called up for the two qualifying rounds of the Qatar 2022 World Cup in October and November. Even debuted in the visit to La Paz where the Albiceleste cast won 2-1. Lautaro Martínez entered with two minutes remaining.

Facundo Medina at the Lima 2019 Pan American Games (REUTERS / Guadalupe Pardo).

At the junior national team level, he played the U-20 World Cup in Poland in 2019. He won the gold medal at the Lima 2019 Pan American Games. And he also played the 2020 pre-olympic in Colombia where the Argentina took the title.

Medina was born in Villa Fiorito on May 28, 1999, he grew up in the same place where he spent his childhood Diego Armando Maradona. He is 184 centimeters tall, weighs 78 kilos and can play as a left back or second center scorer. He was formed in River, where he barely played a friendly in Primera, a 5-1 win against Olimpia of Paraguay in 2016. However, his resume shows the obtaining of the Argentine Cup that year, since he was part of the team of Marcelo gallardo, who today, perhaps, regrets having let him go.

Only seven months have passed since his arrival in France and the consideration for this defender is very good. So much so that despite some problems in one of his knees and his absence in the last games with his team, Manchester United has him in their sights and the Argentine could go on to join the ranks of a giant in Europe.

