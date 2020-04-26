‘He was ours’: Kimmel, Fallon, Ellen give emotional tributes to Kobe Bryant

“Jimmy Kimmel Dwell!” had no studio viewers on Monday and no company. As a substitute, the late-night host devoted his hourlong present to Kobe Bryant, combating again tears as he commemorated the basketball legend whereas enjoying clips from the various instances that Bryant appeared on his present.

“Going ahead with a comedy present didn’t really feel proper contemplating what occurred yesterday,” Kimmel mentioned of the Sunday helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, that killed Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and 7 others.

An emotional Kimmel described the crash as “a punch within the intestine for many people,” saying, “I do know this may not make sense, however he was simply the final particular person you can ever think about one thing like this taking place to.”

“He was so robust and good-looking and good and energetic,” Kimmel mentioned. “He was a hero.”

Kimmel, who movies his present in Los Angeles, the place Bryant performed for the Lakers, mentioned the five-time NBA champion had been on his present 15 instances and had a particular relationship to the town.

“We additionally cherished him as a result of he was ours,” Kimmel mentioned. “We watched him develop up right here. He got here to L.A. when he was a teen, and in contrast to virtually each different famous person athlete, he by no means left.”

Jimmy Fallon additionally paid tribute to Bryant on Monday’s episode of “The Tonight Present,” telling a narrative in regards to the two’s first assembly when Bryant was solely 17 years outdated and Fallon was 21.

“Kobe was such a life pressure, so robust and artistic and impressed that in my head I assumed he was going to stay ceaselessly,” Fallon mentioned.

Like Kimmel, Fallon struggled not to cry throughout his tribute, calling Bryant “one of the crucial good and revered gamers in NBA historical past.”

“I believe I knew Kobe sufficient to know he rose to any problem by digging deeper and getting again to work,” Fallon mentioned. “So let’s honor Kobe, Gianna, and the opposite lives that we misplaced yesterday by following his instance. Love your loved ones, love your teammates, and outwork everybody else within the gymnasium.”

On “The Ellen Present” Monday, Ellen DeGeneres additionally mentioned the tragedy must be a reminder of why folks want to rejoice life, referencing that her 62nd birthday fell on the day Bryant died.

“Life is brief and it’s fragile, and we don’t know what number of birthdays we get so simply — you don’t have to have a birthday to rejoice — simply rejoice life,” she mentioned. “And should you haven’t advised somebody you like them, do it now… Name your pals, textual content your pals, kiss them, be good to the folks on the DMV.”