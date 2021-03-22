He was the owner of Buffon, a cocaine doping took him away from football and he ended up selling pizzas

Angelo Pagotto was the starting goalkeeper of the Euro 1996 champion Italian team (Reuters)

In 1996 Italy became champion of the U21 Euro Cup after winning the final against Spain in a duel that was defined by penalties and that had the goalkeeper Angelo Pagotto as the great star of those shots by drowning out the shouts of goal from none other than From Peña already Raul Gonzalez. The young promise of the Sampdoria relegated in that selected to the bench of the substitutes to the very Gianluigi Buffon, who would later become a legend in his country and who continues to tackle at Juventus today.

“At that time, Buffon was not yet what he became then.. He was a few years younger, they preferred me. But he and I were the predestined, the strongest goalkeepers of the moment, “he recalled this weekend in dialogue with The Gazzetta dello Sport in an interview that toured the planet. It is that what Pagotto did not know at that time was that in his destiny the glory was not written beyond that night and that a ordeal would soon begin that would take him away from football and his dreams.

After the consecration in the Euro, His name aroused the interest of big teams and after ruling out the Juventus offer, Due to the competition he would have had for the position, he opted for Milan: “I don’t know if I was wrong or not. In hindsight, it might have been better to go there. My agent and I made several evaluations: the alternative was Sampdoria, Zenga was at the end of his career and I would have had more space, at Juve I would have had to sweat my work ”.

In 1996 he then joined the Milan where he played some games after his arrival due to the personal problems he was going through Rossi, starting goalkeeper, but with the passage of time he left on loan to other clubs to add more minutes. This is how he dressed the shirts of Perugia and Empoli, among others, until 1999 when the break of his life and career came.

A urine test after a game tested positive for cocaine and started the scandal: “In those years you could still skip a doping test and if I had a bad conscience I probably would have. But he was calm, so much so that he had tested negative in the previous week in Parma and also in the following week in Padua. Only in the intermediate stage after Fiorentina was I positive, strange… “.

Angelo Pagotto retired after testing positive for cocaine for the second time in his career

To this day, Pagotto he insists on his innocence, even at that time he suffered a severe penalty for not having accepted his guilt. After that, the world of football closed its doors: “I spent two years in Liguria with my mother in the hotel that we had opened. She believed me. HThere were days when I couldn’t get out of bed alternating with nights at the disco. A wild life had begun. When I realized that the situation was getting out of control, I looked in the mirror and started off. I am not ashamed to say that I received help, I could not have done it alone against depression ”.

The Italian returned to the courts later in clubs such as Triestina, Arezzo, Torino, and Grosseto, among others, but in 2007, in a match corresponding to the second division, he again tested positive for cocaine. “Yes, I knew it would happen sooner or later. I had no more adrenaline in the field and I looked for it in cocaine. I started to be in bad company, they made me feel like a protagonist. I could have finished my career better, I had also already signed with Salernitana “.

This time he pleaded guilty and after an appeal he was able to reduce an initial sentence, which was for life, to eight years without being able to play professionally, which forced him to retire since by the end of the sentence he served 41. Pagotto then managed to earn a living and counted The Gazzetta dello Sport who worked as a pizza maker in Germany, where he was able to exploit the culinary knowledge he had learned from his family.

Now, at 47 years old, he has returned to the courts but from the colt next to the lime line to work as goalkeeper coach in Avellino, a team that plays in Serie C.

