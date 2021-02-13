He was twice a Golden Booty and taught Cristiano Ronaldo how to head, but his career collapsed due to drugs and excesses: “Today it would cost 200 million euros”

Mario Jardel, at the peak of his career, with the Porto jersey (Photo: Reuters)

For a No. 1, two times top scorer in Europe, nominated for the Ballon d’Or, coveted by Barcelona; the man designated as the teacher of Cristiano Ronaldo in the art of the head butt, it was an affront. The whole stadium of Newell’s, a club to which he had arrived as a star figure for the 2004-2005 season, said goodbye with a thunderous whistle while the Tolo Gallego, the team’s coach, replaced him with the youthful Marcelo Penta. Mario Jardel she raised her arms, clapped her hands as if the whistle was actually an ovation.

But that August 15, 2004, in the Coloso del Parque Independiente, the rosarino cast lost 1-0 to Velez in a lackluster performance of the Fortaleza-born striker. Something out of shape, disconnected from his teammates, barely generated a clear goal situation after a bad dominance, in a heterodox double volley. Then, he missed a shot in front of the goal by an improper distance for his hierarchy, to the point that the Cat Sessa, a rival goalkeeper, made fun of his lack of aim before the cameras of the official broadcast. To crown the dark day, in his eagerness to ingratiate himself with the fans, in a foray into the area he raised his hands as if asking for encouragement, something that was not taken with sympathy by the swollen leprous.

His presence was no longer enough, the fear that his name transmitted to the defenders, gained by dint of inflating nets first in Brazil, then in Portugal and Turkey. His career had entered a notorious decline, sliding down a dizzying and endless slide. Until he left Sporting Lisbon in 2003, he had scored 352 goals in 13 years. Then just 18 in 7, until his retirement in ostracism from Saudi Arabia’s Al-Taawon. There were 12 clubs in their times of debacle, in which the excesses, the drugs, the night and the depression dynamited his career. “It was eight to nine years in which I walked in a very cruel world”, accepted in an interview with Globe Sports.

“ If it were active today it would be worth between 150 and 200 million euros . I think I made history, I am unique. And I say it humbly. Lewandowski is the only player who scores 55 or 60 goals a year and I did it for six or seven years in a row ”, He declared in 2019, with the provocative style of his best moments. And, even though it may sound pedantic, he is not wrong. But his fall was so alluvial that it led fans to believe that the protagonist of the scenes worthy of a gag in his twilight period was starred by another footballer. The yin and the yang. Super Mario and Mario Jardel, the earthling; the vulnerable.

Of a marvelous physique of N ° 9 to the old, Mário Jardel de Almeida Ribeiro began to attract attention with the Ferroviario shirt, for which he was captured by the Vasco da Gama, an institution in which he made his debut at the age of 18 and the nose in front of the goal as a letter of introduction. Clever at detecting where the ball was going to go, a born finisher, with a good game on his back, without doubts in resolution and with a lethal header; its growth was meteoric. With the cast of Rio de Janeiro he won three Rio championships and then was transferred to the Porto Alegre Gremio, where he was champion and top scorer of the Liberators cup 1995, with 12 conquests.

Mario Jardel’s best goals

By then he had already gone through the Brazilian Under 20 team. And his goals became a magnet for European clubs. In the bidding, the Porto, which in four seasons saw his bet score 130 goals in 125 games and celebrate eight titles. Numbers proper to a Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo. But then they belonged to Jardel. Due to its characteristics, more pragmatic and not so associated with Beautiful game, many followed the race sideways, as if waiting for the moment of stumbling. “People said: ‘Jardel will go to Europe and will not score.’ I was the top scorer for five years. I am the best Brazilian in the history of Portuguese football. Other Brazilians arrived and said they were going to be the top scorers. I used to say, ‘Okay, at the end of the day we’ll see.’ He had a goal contract with Porto. I would go to the president and tell him: ‘I want this here, but only if I am champion and top scorer,’ “he knew how to vindicate himself before the media.

In 1999 he was the Golden Boot (top scorer of the most important leagues in Europe) with 36 goals. In 2000 he was nominated for the Ballon d’Or, an award that the Portuguese Luis Figo won. He shared the candidacy with names such as Zinedine Zidane, Thierry Henry, Gabriel Batistuta, Rivaldo and Raúl. I was at the top. His surprising effectiveness and feeling with the public caused Barcelona to hang around him; He too Galatasaray. He moved to Turkey, but his love affair with the goal did not lose passion: 34 goals in 43 presences. Two of them helped his team beat Real Madrid in the final of the 2000 European Super Cup, played in Monaco.

Yet underground, poison was beginning to seep. Success came from the hand of temptations. “ When you have a lot of money, you are full of friends. When you don’t have it, they all disappear . And I also distanced myself from them. I realized that when I made millions a month, I was full of friends to pay the bill ”, he understood over the years. But then, at the top, the neon lights were blinding him.

“When I returned from vacation in Fortaleza, I started using drugs. Just cocaine. There was a time when it stopped being an occasional use. In my head, no. But in the body, yes. And the blows came “, revealed in that interview with Globe Sports. However, the goals continued to cover everything. From Galatasaray he went to Sporting Lisbon, Portugal again, where he was already a legend. Again the star treatment, the flashes, the windows and the bank account full. 67 conquests in 62 commitments. Two Olympic rounds. Another Golden Boot, in 2002. And the tacit role of tutor with a myth in the making: Cristiano Ronaldo.

Back then, CR7 was the youngster of surprising ability, but not always at the service of the collective. A fantasist more inclined to the show, still far from the competitive and insatiable animal he became. With Jardel he built a close relationship, to the point that … had an affair with Jordana, the Brazilian’s sister. “Many people call me from all over the world to talk about him, because he had an affair with my sister. Really there was a flirtation there. Of course, I wanted Cristiano Ronaldo to be my brother-in-law, but he didn’t happen, right? It’s part of life. Today, wherever I go, it welcomes me. We have this complicity ”, he said at the time.

The fable tells that the Portuguese was not exactly a luminary when it came to heading, something that today looks incredible judging by the height he reaches in his devastating jumps for defenders and archers. And there are those who subscribe to the theory that Super Mario was the mirror in which Cristiano reflected to soak up the item.

Jardel’s tough debut at Newell’s

“This is not an exaggeration. He certainly learned a lot from me. And I made a lot less money than them today. But he learned a lot. If you have the opportunity to ask Cristiano Ronaldo if he remembers Jardel in training, he will say yes. If he says no, he is lying ”, he boasted.

It was there, after his transit in the capital of Portugal, that he stopped standing and the free fall began, unstoppable. From Bolton Wanderers of England (where he scored just three goals), he went to Ancona of Italy, where he did not even score and was six months without playing. The aforementioned experience came at Newell’s, where he played only three matches and did not shout (although he was technically champion of the Apertura tournament). Goiás from Brazil, Beira Mar, again in Portuguese lands; Anorthosis from Cyprus, Newcastle Jets from Australia, Criciuma America from Ceará, Flamengo from Piauí, Cherno More Varna from Bulgaria … His resume was filled with inconsequential notes, exotic experiences, no longer statistically relevant or the attention of big football. Super Mario’s cape had been removed. Or rather, he had detached it on his own.

From his season in Argentina there were some memories of his particular personality and his eccentricities. “He was a very good person, very generous. He lacked affection, and at times he was lonely ”, defined by someone who treated him on a daily basis. He resided in a downtown hotel, owned by Eduardo López, the controversial former president of the club. From his days of easy money and waste, he had some curious customs. “I always carried six or seven cell phones”, provides the same source. He bought a device, spent the credit on long distance calls to family and friends and, when he ran out, instead of buying a card or recharging, he gave it away and bought a new one.

“He had a suitcase full of clothes that the sponsors gave him. One day he opened it, it was full, and he told me: ‘Choose what you want.’ He did the same with another bag that was full of booties, ‘”adds the testimony. His character, of course, collided with that of López. One day he went to the businessman’s offices to collect his salary, located on the third floor of a building in the city. Instead of cash, he received checks. “What the fuck is this? They are papers, I want my money ”, he replied and threw the values ​​in his face . Then he completed his revenge. He went down the three floors by stairs and in the hall on the ground floor he noticed that there was a security camera next to the elevator. He dropped his pants and began to urinate on the floor that adorned the space. Looking into the lens, he raised the big finger of his right hand, knowing that the owner of the club monitored all the movements of the building in real time.

Jardel at Bolton Wanderers in England, the beginning of the end of his career (Action Images / Darren Walsh)

Drugs, drinking, personal problems; the Depression. “If I could, I would not do what I did,” he stressed a few years ago. His career finally ended, but not the addictions that accelerated the process. On top of that, he devoted himself to politics, was elected deputy for Rio Grande do Sul and later ejected from the bank due to a corruption scandal. Until, in his native Fortress, he found the exit of the roundabout. “I was taking a lot of medicine for depression and I started looking for the Church. Everyone has their religion and it must be respected. My wife, Sandra, was also very helpful. It’s a fight. Is not easy. It’s a new life, no drinking, no drugs”, He detailed his metamorphosis.

“Sometimes I get to thinking, because people say ‘Jardel, you are the only Brazilian with two Golden Boots in Europe, you were the top scorer in the Libertadores, the top scorer in the Champions League; champion. You have to value yourself more. ‘ And I started to give myself more value ”, he unveiled his formula for resurgence.

He dedicated himself to working as an intermediary and a month ago it was news because the humble Serpense Union de Portugal presented him as “training coordinator” of the new club structure “to give continuity to our ambitious project”. At 48 years old, he seeks to reconnect with football that saw him sitting on the throne and also crumble, without hearing that what yesterday were cheers had been transformed into a uniform and cruel whistle.

With the Brazilian team, where he did not have the opportunities he deserved. His best moments coincided with the 98 and 2002 World Cups, but he was not cited (JIR / PB)

Jardel, presented as training coordinator at Unión Serpense (@uniaoserpense)

