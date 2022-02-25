He was world heavyweight champion, knocked out Mole Moli and enlisted in the Ukrainian army to repel the Russian invasion

Wladimir Klitschko during his glory days in the ring

He is considered a legend in world sport. Their 64 victorias (53 on the fast track) in 69 presentations they realize it. And his glory days when he was crowned heavyweight champion from International Boxing Federationthe world boxing organizationthe International Boxing Organization and the world boxing association formed a legacy that made him a popular idol of Ukraine. Even the prestigious American magazine The Ring considered to Wladimir Klitschko as one of the best pound for poundgiven that the European boxer defeated 23 rivals in world title bouts of its category, which meant the most wins in boxing history.

His talent comprised the basis of his remarkable career. Therefore, when he won the gold medal in the Olympic Games who organized Atlanta on 1996, experts understood that his potential was going to be etched in the golden pages of international sport. In Argentina he is remembered for the striking conquest of him in the fight he starred in against the Mole Moli, the August 30, 2003 on Munichwhen the Cordovan faded on the canvas and allowed the Ukrainian to keep the title WBA Inter-Continentalwhich until then was vacant.

His sense of belonging to his country was installed in his being since he achieved gold medal in the Military Championship on AricciaItaly, vs. Luan Krasniqi. He always had a close link with the highest echelons of Ukrainian officials, including his brother. Vitali Klichko came to the mayor’s office Kiev (He has been in office since 2014) after hanging up the gloves. Therefore, his inner circle was not surprised when Wladimir decided to enlist as a reservist in the armystating that love for his country compels him to defend it.

“It is love, love for my city, for my home, for my family, for my neighbors, for my daughter, what has brought me here today, what has led me to take this initiative and participate in this territorial defense ”, were the words he had slipped when the Russian invasion was still a threat.

However, when the Russian president ordered a massive offensive on military and logistical objectives of the neighboring country; and the forces of Kremlin they advanced towards Kiev, Wladimir Klitschko warned that “Vladimir Putin wants to restore a fallen empire whose disappearance he has never accepted”.

In a letter addressed to the Ukrainian people from the Ukrainian capital, the boxer warned that the territory he defends is “the capital of a country at war, a country that is being attacked and invaded from all sides”. “This is not the Ukraine War, this is Putin’s War”, he emphasized.

The former boxer, who considers that “is a flagrant violation of international law“, I affirm that “Putin wants to call into question the geopolitical balance throughout Europe.” “He dreams of being the defender of the Slavic peoples, wherever they live, and he wants to restore a fallen empire whose disappearance he has never accepted. Look at our continent with distorted glasses, the glasses of a glorious fantasized past. However, this megalomania has very real implications. The European way of life is threatened, the freedom of peoples to make their own decisions is threatened, as well as democracy“, argument.

Klitschko He further added that “the Ukrainian people are strong, and he will remain true to himself in this terrible trial.” “A people that yearns for sovereignty and peace. A people that considers the Russian people as their brothers. He knows that deep down he does not want this war. The Ukrainian people have chosen democracy. But democracy is a fragile regime. Democracy cannot defend itself; it needs the will of the citizens, the commitment of all. Basically, there is no democracy without democrats”, he emphasized in his statement.

Likewise, the former boxer pointed out that they will defend themselves with all their might and fight “for freedom and democracy” and dedicated an exclusive paragraph to his countrymen: “You can also act. May fear not overwhelm us; let’s not stay frozen. Putin shoots at Ukrainian cities, but he targets our hearts and, above all, our minds. You want to create doubt and confusion and therefore inaction. You can do something by mobilizing and organizing big demonstrations. Make your voice heard. Make the voice of democracy heard. Say loud and clear that international law and democracy are under attackwhat war is the greatest evil and that life is sacred. He also said that although solidarity is good, support is better. The dam we must stop the march of imperialism now. After all, Who will get after Ukraine?”.

“This war is not just the result of one man’s madnessbut also the result of years of weakness in Western democracies, this madness must be stopped now by increasing deterrence measures. Our governments have to say things loud and clear. If Putin goes ahead with his plan for regime change in Kiev, democracies around the world must start thinking about regime change in Moscow. Before it’s too late.”

Brothers Klitschko They are part of one of the most important families of the last 30 years of the history of boxing. Both managed to be world heavyweight champions and reigned in the category between 1999 and 2016.

