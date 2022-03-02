He went down in history for beating Federer at Wimbledon and now he joined the Ukrainian troops: “Putin, we will dance on your grave”

Tennis player Sergiy Stakhovsky joined the Ukrainian troops (Shuttersttock)

It’s been seven days since the war began with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The world is keeping an eye on what is happening in Europe and sport is also going through this war that is moving the whole world. In the last few hours, the deaths of several athletes who joined the defense of their country’s territory were confirmed.

Such was the case of ex tennis player Sergiy Stakhovsky, who a few weeks ago announced his retirement from professional activity and enlisted in the Ukrainian army. Who managed to reach the 31st position in the ATP ranking and He went down in history for beating Roger Federer in the second round at Wimbledon in 2013 by 6-7 7-6 (5) 7-5 7-6 (5).

In an interview he gave to the chain Sky News, the 36-year-old former Ukrainian racket confirmed that he was on vacation with his family when Vladimir Putin invaded his nation. In this way, she left his wife and his children in Hungary and moved to Kiev. “I signed up for the reserves last week. I don’t have military experience, but I do have experience with a gun in private.”he said on British TV.

The publication against Putin of the former Ukrainian tennis player

A few days ago, through his social networks, Stakhovsky marked his position with two publications. He uploaded a post in which you can see the image of two soldiers that he accompanied with the following text: “I am proud”, he wrote and pointed to the accounts of the national guard and the army of his country. He also singled out President President Zelenskiy and concluded: “Believe in our army…believe in our invincibility. Glory to Ukraine.”

On the other hand, he uploaded a story on Instagram in which you can see an image of a TV broadcast of a bombing and left a suggestive phrase: “Putin, let’s dance on your grave”.

The former tennis player, who was a professional since 2003, won four ATP 250 titles in his career. Triumph in the Zagreb contest in 2008, in Saint Petersburg in 2009 and twice in 2010: in Hertogenbosch (The Netherlands) and New Haven, United States.

The posting in favor of the army of his country

“My dad and brother are surgeons, they are stressed, but I talk to them often, they sleep in the basement”Stakhovsky confessed. “It makes a big difference for our armed forces that they are not alone at least in a media environment, but let’s be real here, it’s been eight years of war with Russia, where was all this for eight years?” added the former player, that in several lapses of the note that they made to him from Great Britain it broke because two of his direct relatives are experiencing one of the worst faces of the invasion.

“None of us believed this could happen and yet it did. None of the European or world leaders are ready to help, ready to fight in Ukraine, maybe for a better Europe in the future, because once Ukraine is lost, we will resist”, he concluded.

