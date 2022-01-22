He went through Gymnastics, was released and today studies kinesiology: the story of the former soccer player who won a million pesos in Los 8 Escalones

The former Gimnasia de La Plata player appeared on television and surprised everyone

Life sometimes has its unexpected turns and knocks on the door with situations that one never imagines. In case of Alejo Therefore, student of Kinesiology and Physiatry at the Catholic University of La Plata, is that he never projected earning a million pesos at 20 years old. In a new edition of the program The 8 Steps Driven by Guido Kaczka, the young man showed all his wisdom and general knowledge to beat the other seven competitors and take the juicy prize for his home in Berisso. One detail made him stand out from the rest of the game’s winners: his past as a footballer in Gimnasia de La Plata.

The final question had Argentine culture as its theme: “Who wrote the lyrics of the tango Mi Buenos Aires Querido?. With little doubt about that, Daher looked at his tablet and selected one of the options. When showing his answer, he realized that his rival had chosen a different one from his and at that moment he felt closer to the million pesos than ever. “There is a correct one. The correct one is, for the million pesos, they take it home… What do you have to do tomorrow, my dear Alejo? Alfredo Lepera!”Silvio Soldán exclaimed when revealing that the 20-year-old participant had got the last question right and consequently won the prize. in chat with Infobae, recalled the unforgettable experience and reviewed his life linked to football that was cut short a few meters from professionalism.

— Why did you sign up for the 8 Steps? How many expectations and faith did you have of winning the million pesos before the start of the program?

— I signed up more than anything because I saw that it was a good possibility, a game that more or less I knew about the questions I saw being asked and I trusted that I could win the prize. But I’m honest, I didn’t have much faith in myself because they had literally called me the day before to participate and I didn’t have time to prepare myself. After being there and chatting with the other participants we were all more or less on the same page. We didn’t have time to study.

Photo to frame: Alejo and Diego in one of the gymnastics practices at Estancia Chica (Photo: @alejodaher)

— Was there a time when you felt you were left out? What did you feel at the time of winning the million pesos. Were you 100% sure that your answer was correct?

— I lived through it with a lot of nerves and if you look closely you could see that I was swaying everywhere. On the second step that I missed the first question I felt that I was left out. Luckily later the man who had won in the previous program also failed and they decided to put me up. When I won I still doubted if what was happening was true or if it was a lie. Also, I wasn’t sure if it was the correct answer that I chose. I breathed a little to see that we responded differently because it meant that the program ended there.

The winner, who still lives with his parents and a younger brother, has a story that quickly caught attention: He was in Gimnasia de La Plata since he was a child until the fourth division and during his participation in television he wore a bracelet with the colors of the Tripero on his right wrist.

A few steps from the First, the Lobo he set him free and he made the difficult decision to give up his dream of being a soccer player in order to fully concentrate on his studies beyond the fact that he made a previous stopover at Villa San Carlos. However, Alejo did not leave empty-handed from this experience and he took with him a great memory of his stay at Estancia Chica: photographs with Diego Armando Maradona when the popular idol was the coach of the La Plata team.

Alejo did not go to any neighborhood club and started as a child in the little school of the Wolf (Photo: @alejodaher)

— How did you start playing in Gymnastics and why did you decide to leave it? Did you share a campus with a teammate who is in the First Division today?

— I started from the soccer school in Gimnasia, I didn’t go through any neighborhood club. I did all the children’s soccer and also the youth up to the fourth division. The same position led me to be a central midfielder and I always liked playing in the middle. If I had to move I could throw myself a little more to the right. Once they let me free, I took a small step through Villa San Carlos and then I decided to fully focus on studying.. I shared in Lobo with Lautaro Chávez who is on the first team today. Currently I’m still playing, but with friends in the soccer team of the National University of La Plata.

— Those photos of you with Maradona today are worth gold. Do you have a story behind? Did you exchange words with Diego?

— The photos with Maradona have a great story. That day the youths had the opportunity to train with the First Division and luckily we were able to play soccer with them. I was able to chat with him for a little while and at that moment he was impeccable. He attended all the boys one by one, chatted personally with each one and the truth is that he behaved wonderfully with us. A madness and a phenomenon.

Daher reached the Fourth Division of Gymnastics where he was released, passed through Villa San Carlos and decided to concentrate on studying (Photo: @alejodaher)

This Friday Alejo reappeared in the program The 8 Steps with the aim of defending his throne against seven new competitors but unfortunately he had to stay in link number seven and could not repeat the prize. In his mind, the task is already accomplished with the money he secured Thursday night. The joy of success still remains in his body and he is still not very clear about what to do with the million Argentine pesos (about $9,500 at official value) although he may possibly use a part for his studies.

— What do you plan to do with the prize? Has it been delivered to you?

— My idea is to help my old ones. I go to private college so giving them a hand with that is the top priority. Able after some taste but no more than that. And no, I still don’t have it in my hands and I don’t know when I will receive it. I still don’t know how much I’m going to have left but I calculate that I’m not going to lose anything in taxes because there was no chance in the middle being a contest of general wisdom.

