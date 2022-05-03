He went to fight a ball and by chance he ended up converting the best goal of the weekend in Europe

Goal of the weekend in England

Bolton Wanderers striker Dion Charles, became the protagonist of one of the best goals of the weekend in Europe after scoring a goal from more than 40 meters. Nevertheless, the distance was not the most striking thing about that action.

Bolton received the Fleetwood Town for the last day of Football League One (Third division in England) and it was in that duel that Charles unwrap a party that seemed to be heading for a sure draw.

The play in question was carried out at 86 minutes. Until that moment, the locals could not with the visiting team at the Reebok Stadium and everything seemed that the match was going to end in a 2-2 draw, until the 26-year-old reappeared to score his second goal after having put the partial 1-1.

In the images it was possible to see the moment in which the international with the Northern Ireland National Team, who was closely following a play, saw how his teammate took the ball away from him and cran fast towards his rival to retrieve it in the middle of the field.

Charles fought for the ball in midfield

It was there that the unthinkable happened. Charles stole the ball but couldn’t control it. The ball went a little further and, before another opponent could get there, he swept across the grass to avoid losing possession. That slide ended up being a perfect shot from 40+ yards.

Before the attentive gaze of all, the ball rose and went straight to the goal defended by Alex Cairnswho was just as shocked as the rest of the thousands of viewers who couldn’t believe what was happening.

The ball began to drop, went over the goalkeeper and into the goal as if everything had been calculated from the moment the shot came out of Charles’ booty.

Finally, the locals were able to celebrate 3-2 four minutes from the end and, as if that were not enough, in the impotence of the visiting team for being down on the scoreboard with so little time left, Jón Daði Böðvarsson sentenced the match with one more goal.

With the season over, the Bolton Wonderers finished ninth with 73 points, while Fletwood finished in step number 20, of the 24 teams that make up the competition. The champion, meanwhile, was Leam Richardson’s Wigan, who rose directly to the second division in England.

