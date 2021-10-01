He went to get a PCR of COVID-19 and the bill that arrived at his house left him cold: 56 thousand dollars

On the left, Travis Warner. Right, screenshot of the $ 54,000 medical bill you received

Travis Warner is a technology entrepreneur in Texas who has been dedicated for years to install internet connections and video systems in his city. With the arrival of the coronavirus pandemic, and the sudden increase in people working from home, the level of demand for their services grew exponentially.

However, this meant that Warner and its employees will visit the homes of their clients every day, exposing themselves to the risk of contagion when the level of virus circulation was on the rise and reaching its highest points. Until one day the inevitable happened: one of your employees tested positive for COVID-19.

At that time he isolated himself preventively with his wife and, after the corresponding days, they went in search of a PCR test and antigens to know if they should be kept in isolation or not. This was not an easy task as due to high demand and lack of evidence they had to go to another city from Texas to have them done. There in Lewisville, both the PCR such as antigens.

Relief came after a few days, the results of both had been negative. But then everything changed: the medical bill arrived. The charge for both tests – PCR and antigens – from Warner was $ 54,000. , which added to other hospital charges closed the final account in $ 56,384!

The invoice that Travis Warner received after taking the Covid tests

Anyway, legislation approved by the congress of USA last year exempted individuals from having to bear the costs of tests of coronavirus and did responsible for all payments to insurance companies. This decision was made to prevent people from undergoing the necessary tests for fear of cost. Therefore, it was established that while the health emergency lasted – in force until mid-October for the time being – the medical insurance companies should bear the full cost of the tests.

Although the measure was designed to help patients, it ended up giving them a kind of Free way for medical services to charge exorbitant prices for tests that would otherwise be cheaper. They can do this not only because the insurance companies are obliged to pay the full cost, but also, and above all, because the patient, not feeling harmed by this, lets it go without getting too involved.

However, it is perfectly legal what was intended to be charged to Warner. For testing COVID-19 – like many other things in American healthcare – there is no limit to what providers can charge, explained Loren Adler, associate director of the USC-Brookings Schaeffer Initiative for Health Policy. For providers within the network, insurers can negotiate prices for tests, and for providers outside of the network, they are generally required to pay whatever prices the providers publicly indicate on their websites.

SignatureCare Emergency Center, the health center that wanted to charge $ 54,000 for a coronavirus test (ercare24.com)

This was not so in the case of Warner. He, seeing the excessive price on his bill and in particular after compare it to his wife’s -that took the same tests, on the same day and in the same place but received a bill for $ 2,000 – decided to do something about it. After numerous phone calls with the health center and its billing center, and after a wait that lasted months, he received an email from his insurer stating that the bill had been audited and they had recovered almost all the money they had originally paid, according to NPR.

The emergency center SignatureCare Emergency Centers, although he did not comment on this specific case, he explained that they have a 2% margin of error when billing and that, due to the pandemic, this last year they had received an “unprecedented demand” and processed thousands of operations per day; adjudicating the amount to an inadvertent error. Now, on their website they publish that the cost of the COVID-19 costs $ 175, a number somewhat less than the one they wanted to charge Warner.

This is how Travis Warner, thanks to his desire to get involved, saved his insurer tens of thousands of dollars and may have prevented what happened to him from happening to others.

