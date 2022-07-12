He won a motor racing race in Ecuador and, crossing the finish line, he was murdered

As soon as he reached the finish line, two assassins shot him

He had barely crossed the finish line and become champion in a rallycross race when two men shot at Milton Veraan Ecuadorian pilot. The gunmen were in the audience, waiting for the pilot to assassinate him: they shot him four times.

The competitor was seriously injured inside his race car and was taken to a hospital, where he eventually died. The co-pilot was also injured., but it is stable. The terrible scene took place on a track in Santo Domingo, 152 kilometers from Quito.

Vera was known for his participation in the competitions of this discipline. In 2019, for example, he took first place in the T3 category. The pilot was part of a team from Manabía province located 227 kilometers from where he was killed.

Last weekend, in Santo Domingo, five murders were recorded in less than 24 hours.

The violence does not stop in Ecuador

Violent crime continues in Ecuador, especially in the cities of the Ecuadorian coast. So far this year, in zone 8, which includes Guayaquil, Samborondón and Durán, more than 720 violent deaths have been recorded.

This weekend alone there have been at least a dozen deaths and the discovery of bodies with signs of torture. Weekend, At least 10 murder victims arrived at the Guayaquil morgue. Between Friday and Saturday, in Machala six deaths were recorded.

Last Sunday night, for example, a package was thrown from a vehicle on the shore of the Salado estuary in Guayaquil. The residents of the area were not alarmed because it is common for garbage bags to be thrown in the place, however, the shape of the package caught their attention and they alerted the police.

The police officers discovered that a man tied up and wrapped in sheets was wrapped in the bundle. He had no bullet wounds or stab wounds, but he did have two bruises on his head and a cut on his eyebrow, according to reports. The universe.

The authorities presume that the dead man was a driver who would have been the victim of an express kidnapping, also known as a millionaire ride, which refers to a form of kidnapping for ransom. The man would have resisted the theft of his vehicle. The criminals beat him to deathAccording to Lieutenant Colonel Alex Crochetfrom the Esteros district, who participated in the removal of the body.

Also last Saturday, the body of a teenager who disappeared a week ago was discovered in Ciudad Victoria, northwest of Guayaquil. Although the family undertook an intense search, they did not find the young woman alive. When the authorities found the body, they recognized that there were traces of torture, it was also in a state of decomposition and her skull was deformed. The Police believe that there was sexual abuse, but that hypothesis is still expected to be confirmed after rigorous examinations.

In Machala, south of the Ecuadorian coast, a worker found several abandoned black covers on a city road. The man alerted the police, who discovered that two dismembered bodies were inside the bags. The bodies correspond to a man and a woman.

Police reported that the limbs of the victims were in the bags and that the man’s head was not found. The criminalistics agents indicated that, although the personnel searched for the missing head, they had no luck. In the case of the woman, her limbs were mutilated and she was half-naked.

In Esmeraldas, on the northern border of Ecuador and where a special security zone was declared to regain control of the place where the inhabitants cannot live in peace, the murder of a tourist businessman was recorded.

The man was shot by two subjects who arrived at a sports field and fled after shooting him several times. The victim was also an advisor to the mayor of the city and was director of the socialist party in Esmeraldas. Those who knew him say that he received threats days before the murder.

KEEP READING:

Indigenous people of Ecuador deny the president’s accusation that they finance themselves with drug traffickers

How the Ecuadorian indigenous movement became an actor capable of destabilizing presidents