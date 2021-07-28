Head constable murdered in UP, two brothers crushed to dying with sticks

Bhadohi (UP): Two brothers killed a soldier in a land dispute between neighbors within the district. Consistent with the police, the top constable, who had long past to enhance one facet, used to be murdered by way of two actual brothers. The top constable used to be then allegedly inebriated and used to be abusing and misbehaving with girls. The deceased head constable Phool Chand Mishra (58) used to be a resident of Prayagraj district and used to be at the moment posted at Sureri police station in Jaunpur district. He left the obligation and got here right here together with his two partners Anil Singh, Mrityunjay Mishra, the sarpatah of Gyanpur police station house.Additionally Learn – Barabanki Highway Twist of fate Replace: Police launched the checklist of names and addresses of the lifeless, additionally point out the names of the injured

Inspector-in-charge Satya Narayan Mishra advised that there used to be a dispute over land between Kailash Dubey and Bal Kesh Dubey in Sarpata and in choose of Kailash Dubey, Head Constables Phool Chand Mishra, Anil Singh and Mrityunjay Mishra got here right here on Monday evening in a drunken state of Balkesh. Dubey and his members of the family have been making a ruckus by way of abusing filthy grime.

Police mentioned that once they began misbehaving with the ladies of the home, then two boys of Balkesh, Vipin Dubey and Rahul Dubey, stabbed Phool Chand Mishra at the head with the peg of a buffalo tie. In the meantime, each his partners fled. Consistent with the police, the significantly injured Head Constable Phool Chand Mishra used to be admitted by way of the police to a personal sanatorium right here the place he died on Wednesday morning. Inspector-in-Price mentioned that on this case, efforts are being made to arrest either one of them by way of registering a case towards Vipin and Rahul at the criticism of Neetu Mishra, daughter of the deceased. The lifeless frame has been despatched for autopsy.