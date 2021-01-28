‘Head of the Class’ Reboot at HBO Max Casts Katie Beth Hall (EXCLUSIVE)

Katie Beth Hall has been forged in the “Head of the Class” reboot pilot at HBO Max, Selection has realized solely.

She joins beforehand introduced sequence lead Isabella Gomez in addition to forged members Jorge Diaz, Dior Goodjohn, Jolie Hoang-Rappaport, Brandon Severs, and Christa Miller.

The rebooted sequence revolves round a bunch of overachieving highschool college students who meet their best problem — a instructor Alicia Adams (Gomez), who desires them to focus much less on grades and extra on experiencing life.

Hall will star as Sarah Watson. She is on the swim workforce with Terrell (Severs) and is a sort A character that’s pushed to create her personal future.

Hall beforehand appeared on reveals like “Completely satisfied!” in the function of Brooke, “Higher Name Saul” as Younger Kim, and “Bull.” She is repped by Jordan, Gill & Dornbaum Expertise Company, Inc., 3 Arts Leisure, and Morris Yorn.

The pilot for “Head of the Class” was initially introduced final Could. It’s written by Amy Pocha and Seth Cohen. Each can even function govt producers together with Invoice Lawrence and his Doozer Productions, Jeff Ingold, and co-executive producer Liza Katzer with Warner Bros. Tv serving as the studio.

The unique “Head of the Class” ran for 5 seasons and 114 episodes on ABC from 1986-1991. The instructor was initially performed by Howard Hesseman and later Billy Connolly. It starred Dan Frischman, Dan Schneider, Tony O’Dell, Robin Givens, Kimberly Russell, Leslie Bega, Tannis Vallely, Khrystyne Haje, and Brian Robbins. The present was created by Wealthy Eustis and Michael Elias.