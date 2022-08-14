headband, wired and with built-in microphone. Now, at a historical low price

Video game developers and gaming hardware manufacturers are putting more effort than ever into offering us the most complete hearing section possible. So that if we want to take advantage of this section of the most current titlesand although some non-gaming speakers or headphones are enough for us, it is with a model designed to play that we get the best experience.

Razer BlackShark V2 (ESL Ed.) – Gaming Headset with USB Sound Card, (50mm Controller Cable, Noise Reduction, for PC, Mac, PS4, Xbox One and Switch)

In other words: headband headsets with a built-in microphone and full of gaming features, for which we don’t always have to spend a fortune. As with this model Razer special edition reduced to its historical minimum price on Amazon: we can take it home for just 112.33 euros, an opportunity not to miss.

We are talking about the Razer BlackShark V2 in its special ESL edition. Yellow gaming helmets with a unique design that can now be ours for just over 100 euros. With which we can take advantage of the spatial audio of a multitude of titles and take a leap in quality in competitive video games, where this section plays a fundamental role when it comes to placing playmates and opponents.

Specifically, these headphones have 50mm speakers, wired connectivity and multi-platform compatibility. And, of course, with a built-in microphone with which to communicate with the rest of the playersand must have in this type of peripherals.

