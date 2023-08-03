Headliners For Lollapalooza 2023 Who’s Playing And What Songs They Might Play:

Lollapalooza starts on Thursday, and there are so many bands to see that people going to the festival have a lot of work to do. If you would like to be ready when you go, you might look for a setlist.

Even though we can’t say for sure what each artist is going to perform, we’ve put together our most accurate guesses based on set lists from past shows, including a few previous Lollapalooza performances from other events around the world.

Billie Eilish Will Play Lollapalooza 2023:

The time is 8:45 pm.

The T-Mobile Stage

Red Hot Chili Peppers Lollapalooza 2023 Predation:

The time is 8:30 pm.

Stage: T-Mobile

Lana Del Ray Lollapalooza 2023 Predation:

The Time Is 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Stage: Bud Light

PUSHA T Lollapalooza 2023 Predation:

The Time Is 8:45 p.m. to 9:45 p.m.

Stage: Perry’s

ODESZA Lollapalooza 2023 Predation:

The Time Is 8:45 p.m.

Stage: T-Mobile

TOMORROW X TOGETHER Lollapalooza 2023 Predation:

The Time Is 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Stage: Bud Light

The 1975 Lollapalooza 2023 Predation:

The Time Is 8:45 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Stage: Bud Light

Kendrick Lamar Lollapalooza 2023 Predation:

The Time Is 8:45 p.m.

Stage: T-Mobile

Karol G Lollapalooza 2023 Predation:

The Time Is 8:40 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Stage: Bud Light

How To Watch Lollapalooza On Hulu In 2023:

The event can be watched by fans on Hulu. The streaming service could be watched on PC web sites, apps upon mobile devices as well as tablets, game consoles, smart TVs, set-top boxes, and streaming sticks.

To watch the event, you need to sign up for a membership. You are able to locate Lollapalooza on your Hulu home screen or in the search area by typing “Lollapalooza.”

What Does It Cost To Use Hulu?

After the first month is over, the viewing app costs $7.99 a month for content alongside ads and $14.99 a month for content without ads.

The price is $9.99 (ads) if you buy it with Disney+. When Disney+ and ESPN+ are bought together, the price was $12.99 (with ads) as well as $19.99 (without ads).

What Can I Bring With Me Into The Festival?

Event organizers say that everyone will be searched when they enter and leave the fair.

You Can Bring The Following Things Into The Festival:

CLEAR bags made up of clear plastic, vinyl, or pvc, and no larger than 12″ x 6″ x 12″. Small clutch purses and fanny packs with no more than 1 pocket. Clutch purses no larger than 6″ x 9″ See Full Bag Policy Below. Baby Strollers. Binoculars. Cameras basic point and shoot consumer-grade cameras without detachable lenses and other accessories monopods, selfie sticks, tripods, GoPro mounts, and other attachments are not allowed. EMPTY reusable water bottles and hydration packs, and plastic or aluminum water bottles. Sunscreen in non-aerosol containers is allowed in the size of 3.4 ounces or less. Factory sealed Naloxone/Narcan kit.

The Following Items Are Prohibited Inside The Festival: