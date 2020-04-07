Headspace offers free guided meditations and workouts for New Yorkers

New York is the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic within the USA, so Headspace is bringing barely little little bit of discount to the Empire State.

Headspace launched a partnership with Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s place of business to offer unfastened guided meditations, sleep sounds, exercise routines, and mindfulness content material materials for kids on a New York-specific webpage. When you’re not acutely aware, Headspace is a popular mindfulness cell app that gives all the ones points beneath commonplace instances, nonetheless sometimes charges a subscription worth to get right of entry to the entire thing.

"Now better than ever it's vital that New Yorkers maintain healthful every bodily and mentally, and these belongings will help people deal with rising ranges of stress and anxiousness all through this extraordinary public properly being catastrophe," Cuomo said in a remark.

