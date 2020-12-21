Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan said on getting new type of Coronavirus in UK, government is alert, no need to panic

Coronavirus New Strain: Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said that in the UK, amid concerns about a new strain of the corona virus (UK Coronavirus), the government said that the government is alert and there is no need to panic. The Union Health Ministry has called a meeting of its Joint Monitoring Group on Monday to discuss the new strain. Harsh Vardhan said, ‘The government is fully aware of everything. If you ask me, there is no need to panic so much as seen in this press conference. ‘ Also Read – Coronavirus New Strain: In view of Corona’s new strain, India halted all flights coming from Britain till 31 December

He said that the government has done everything in the last one year, which was important to deal with Kovid-19. He said that the scientific community has made continuous efforts to deal with Covid-19 and contributed significantly to it. Also Read – Corona’s new strain found in Britain, stirred all over the world, emergency meeting in Ministry of Health today

On the other hand, the British government warned that the new type of virus is ‘out of control’ and strict lockdown is being imposed since Sunday. After this, many European countries France, Germany, Netherlands, Belgium, Austria and Italy banned flights coming from Britain. Also Read – Health Ministry convened emergency meeting due to new type of uncontrolled Coronavirus in Britain

Now all flights coming from Britain to India have been banned till 31 December. The Civil Aviation Ministry said that all flights from Britain to India have been banned from December 23 to 31 in view of the rapid spread of new types of corona virus. Apart from this, passengers boarding flights from Britain to India for 11: 59 minutes on Tuesday night must undergo RT-PCR check at the airport after landing.

